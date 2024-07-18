Popular FX series The Bear is making headlines for having more comedy nominations than any other show to date and it has fueled a lot of enthusiasm for the 76th Emmy Awards. With 23 nominations, the series broke the previous record set by 30 Rock in 2009, which had 22 nominations, for the most Emmys ever earned by a comedy series in a single year.

The Bear breaks 30 Rock's record for most nominations in a Comedy Series

The Bear, which received attention for its second season, premiered in June 2023, had a lot more nominations than it did for its first season, which was 13. Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, and Jeremy Allen White, all the three leads of the show have received nominations. The Bear also received nominations in technical categories such as picture editing and sound mixing.

The Bear has captured the attention of audiences with its energetic and humorous performances. White has increased his chances of taking home consecutive Emmys for Best Lead Actor in a comedy series, and Moss-Bachrach is seen as the front-runner in the supporting actor category. After competing in supporting roles, Edebiri's transition to lead actress for Season 2 was successful.

The latest season of The Bear, which received positive reviews from critics, premiered to record numbers on Hulu, with 5.4 million viewers.

Advertisement

The Bear and its controversy over being added to Comedy category

The show's tense atmosphere, themes of suicide and depression, and what some consider to be a lack of laughs make it difficult to determine whether The Bear is a comedy. The show's category placement was criticized on social media after it broke the record of 30 Rock.

In June, Variety reported, citing multiple unnamed industry sources, that rival networks had attempted to get the Television Academy to reconsider The Bear's category placement. Variety added that these attempts were unlikely to succeed because comedy-dramas placement has been a long-standing debate that has affected other programs at film and television award shows.

The 2024 Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on September 15 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ: Twisters Star Glenn Powell REVEALS His Parents Have Made Cameos In All His Films Since Spy Kids 3: 'They’ve Been...'