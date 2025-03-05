Jesse Eisenberg ‘Honored’ With Polish Citizenship After His Film A Real Pain’s Oscars Win: 'Have Been Very Interested...'

Jesse Eisenberg was granted official Polish citizenship after his film A Real Pain’s critical acclaim during the 2025 award season. The actor-filmmaker also starred in the film alongside Kieran Culkin, who bagged the Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category.

The lucky streak continued for Eisenberg, who was officially made a Polish citizen by President Andrzej Duda at a ceremony in New York on Tuesday, March 4. “I’m so unbelievably honored,” he said during his acceptance speech at the ceremony, as per Radio RAMPA.

“This is an honor of a lifetime and something I have been very interested in for two decades,” he added. The Social Network actor reportedly drew the story of A Real Pain from his life. The movie revolves around two American cousins, played by Eisenberg and Culkin, who take a trip to NY to honor their late Holocaust survivor grandmother.

As reported by Variety, the idea sprouted after Eisenberg’s great-aunt passed away in 2019. She fled Poland for the US in 1938. In honor of his great aunt, he shot the movie in Poland, which inspired him to apply for citizenship since he had a direct ancestor from the country.

The director recalled walking the streets and starting to settle in with the country. That’s when it hit him that his family had lived in the place for far longer than they had lived in New York. He got upset about how his family got uprooted from their ancestral home and completely cut ties.

“That saddened me and confirmed for me that I really wanted to try to reconnect as much as possible,” he added. He recognized that getting Polish citizenship was just the first step in his effort to reconnect with his roots.

Back in May, the filmmaker told a local publication that he had applied for Polish citizenship and that he would love to create a “better relationship” between Jews and Polish people despite the tragic history.