Joey King Reveals She Learned The Most 'Epic' Workout Regimen From A Family Affair Co-star Nicole Kidman

Joey King recently shared how she learned the most 'epic' intense workout regimen from legendary actress Nicole Kidman. King teamed up with Zac Efron and Kidman on their latest romantic comedy, A Family Affair. The actress revealed that her co-stars Efron and Kidman are the 'fittest' people she has ever met, which inspired her to become a fitness fanatic on set. Read on further to know more details!

Joe King, who has depicted the role of Zara Ford in her latest rom-com movie, recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about this and her other film projects. King also shared a backstory about how she became a "tubular gym rat" on the set of A Family Affair, revealing that she learned some intense workout regimen with her co-star Nicole Kidman.

The Bullet Train movie actress said, "She [Nicole Kidman] taught me the most epic, awful b*tt workout I've ever learned in my life," noting it was so "intense."

King told the host, Jimmy Fallon, that she thought she could handle it because she's "young and agile," but it was too hard for her. She described the workout moves that wore her out, saying, "It was these donkey kicks and the rainbows and the fire hydrants and all these other [moves]," adding, "but you have to keep your leg in the air for like, 12 years. It's so hard."

Jimmy Fallon asked if she 'cried' while doing this workout, to which she replied by saying that even after the film had wrapped, she still followed this workout regimen that Kidman taught her. "I do it still because it's the most effective workout, so I send her photos when I do it. I'm like, 'Call an ambulance,' love you," she quipped.

Joey King talks about Nicole Kidman's role in A Family Affair

In a previous interview with Parade magazine, Joe King shared her views on her co-star Nicole Kidman's A Family Affair movie character Brooke Harwood (a widowed writer). In the film, King depicts the role of Kidman's daughter, Zara Ford, who works for her self-absorbed Hollywood star boss, Chris Cole( Zac Efron), as her assistant.

The actress said that the one thing that is "special" about their latest rom-com film is "Nicole's character." King continued talking about her role, saying, "She's still grieving the loss of a spouse from 11 years ago, but she's kind of in her second coming of age."

The actress further mentioned that she finds Kidman's character's transformative journey beautiful, saying that the way it is "written, directed, and how she acted it feels exciting and sexy."

Meanwhile, A Family Affair is now available for streaming on Netflix.