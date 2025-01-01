Jonas Brothers Perform THIS Iconic Camp Rock Song At Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest

The Jonas Brothers took listeners on a wave of nostalgia when they performed a Camp Rock song for Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The band, consisting of Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas, performed Play My Music from the 2008 Disney Channel original movie.

The brothers took the stage in Times Square and sang the song minutes after midnight, leaving the listeners stung with nostalgia. People took to X (formally Twitter) to express their excitement over the show. "Jonas brothers singing play my music in 2025 was not on my bingo card," one user wrote.

"The Jonas brothers singing 'play my music' for their new year’s performance was a great way to start off the year like I won so bad," another said. Another user took a friendly jibe at the Cake By The Ocean singer’s facial hair. "First song of the year: Play My Music by the Jonas Brothers feat. Joe’s mustache," they wrote.

Apart from performing their hit Disney song, the Jonas brothers sang their 2019 hit track Sucker and covered Dreams by The Cranberries. They also broke the news about an upcoming song in collaboration with Marsmello, coming out on January 17, 2025.

Nick shared his upcoming projects, including his upcoming Broadway run in the show The Last Five Years, which he "absolutely can't wait to do." The oldest Jonas sibling, Kevin, revealed that the brothers will be touring in 2025, and most of the songs they performed at the New Year's Eve event would be included in the setlist.

He called their performance “kind of a sneak peek of what’s coming." In addition to the Jonas brothers, artists like Mickey Guyton, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, TLC, Kapo, Carrie Underwood, and Rita Ora took the stage at Times Square.

In an interview with People magazine, Nick recalled the hit Disney show Camp Rock and said he was “amused” to see clips from their show that have now gone viral on the interview after 15 years.

The Close singer admitted that the franchise’s impact on viewers was more than he had anticipated. He also found some clips to be hilarious, as they took him back to the filming days. “I remember thinking of that one in particular, the sort of stomp moment. I remember thinking while we were shooting, ‘This is really strange,’ " he recalled.