Justin And Hailey Bieber Celebrate Halloween 2024 Dressed As Kim Possible Characters With Baby Jack; See Their Adorable Looks HERE

The Biebers celebrated Halloween 2024 in style alongside their newborn son, Jack Blues. Justin Bieber shared a series of pictures on Instagram on Friday, November 1, featuring his wife, Hailey, and his son, all dressed as characters from the Disney Channel show Kim Possible.

While the Baby singer dressed up as Ron, his wife complimented him by dressing as Kim Possible. Their baby became Ron’s pet naked mole rat, Rufus.

In the snap, Justin can be seen holding his son, who is dressed in a pink onesie, while Hailey extends a hand, wearing a red wig. The couple matched in black T-shirts and cargo pants, accessorized with utility belts around their waists.

Bieber’s Friday post marked the second occasion when the world got a partial glimpse of the pop star’s son. In late October, Hailey posted the first photo on Instagram of Jack Blues since announcing his birth in August.

In the heartfelt photo, the RHODE founder’s little boy sat in a baby carrier, donning a magenta onesie and showing his two little feet. One foot had an “I Voted” sticker. “Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote,” Hailey wrote over the photo.

Justin revealed in a sweet Instagram post a couple months ago that his wife had given birth to baby Jack.

“WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER,” he wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the newborn’s tiny foot, which Hailey held with her perfectly manicured hand. The model reshared the photo on her social media, captioning it with the baby’s name as well as a teddy bear and a blue heart emoji.

By naming their son with the initial JB, the couple honored the generations-old tradition on Justin's side of the family, as the singer’s dad and some of his siblings share the same initials.

“The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for. The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin,” a source told People of the singer soon after he became a dad. “He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them,” they added.

The source also noted at the time that Justin and Hailey were overjoyed with the arrival of their son, as the baby was such a miracle.

