Justin Baldoni’s Pac-Man Movie in Doubt Amid Blake Lively Lawsuit

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual harassment

Justin Baldoni’s Pac-Man movie was one of the highly anticipated projects in development. However, this outing might not have a future as of now. This comes following the lawsuit that Blake Lively filed against the actor.

The actress from Green Lantern accused Baldoni of sexual harassment after the release of their recent project together, It Ends With Us. Following this, Justin Baldoni has been preoccupied with legal issues and proving his innocence amidst what he claims is a smear campaign by Blake Lively.

Years before It Ends With Us was released, Justin Baldoni was announced as being associated with the Pac-Man project as its director and producer. The announcement was made by Bandai Namco Entertainment, the company behind the widely acclaimed video game from the 1980s.

During these tough times, almost every partner has been having conversations about the future of Baldoni and his company, Wayfarer. Moreover, after the Gossip Girl actress filed her complaint on December 20, Baldoni, as well as Wayfarer, were dropped by the Hollywood agency WME. WME was the main source of securing projects for the production company, according to Comicbook.

Given the current image of Justin Baldoni in the Hollywood film industry, the Pac-Man project might not move forward as originally planned.

For those unaware, Bandai Namco had previously lent its iconic yellow character to several Hollywood movies. Pac-Man made an appearance in the 2012 Disney outing, Wreck-It Ralph. Additionally, the protagonist—widely known for chomping on ghosts—took on the role of a villain in the 2015 Adam Sandler film Pixels.

Advertisement

The Justin Baldoni-directed project was originally envisioned by Lightbeam Entertainment’s Chuck Williams. Williams was reportedly set to produce the film alongside Tim Kwok, the producer of Knights of the Zodiac.

The film was also expected to have Thor: Ragnarok writer Christopher Yost working on its script.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.