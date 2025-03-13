Justin Bieber Debuts Clean-Shaven Look Amid Ongoing Speculation Regarding Split from Wife Hailey Bieber; DEETS

Justin Bieber never fails to surprise his fans, whether with his work or his clothing style—this time, it was his look. The singer reportedly stepped out with a clean-shaven look during an outing in West Hollywood, according to Hello! magazine.

This was a fresh change, as he had been seen with a seemingly messy beard for quite some time. However, along with his new look, he also did not disappoint with his outfit.

According to Hello! magazine, the That Should Be Me vocalist wore classic blue baggy jeans along with an oversized pink sweatshirt. During his outing, he reportedly pulled the hood of his sweatshirt over his head.

Bieber completed the look with a grey jacket that appeared to have a furry collar. He also shared a selfie on his Instagram Stories, where part of his face was visible, seemingly highlighting his clean-shaven appearance.

This appearance comes amid ongoing speculation regarding a possible split from his wife, Hailey . These rumors intensified when Justin reportedly shared a message on Instagram, writing, “We have nothing to prove today. Just the gift of life today to accept and [receive]. Nothing is owed to us, and we [don't] owe anyone anything.”

Additionally, the Rhode founder was seen attending this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars after-party alone, further fueling speculation.

However, amid the rumors, the musician’s representative issued a statement to TMZ, explaining that the past year had been transformational for Justin, as he ended multiple “close friendships and business relationships” that no longer served him.

Advertisement

The representative also told the outlet that the vocalist was in “one of the best places in his life” and dismissed the speculation about his marriage to Hailey as “exhausting and pitiful,” adding that “despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, and harmful narratives alive.”

Additionally, the representative addressed false claims that the Purpose artist was using “hard drugs,” stating that the rumors were entirely untrue. They further revealed that Justin is “actively parenting” his child, Jack Blues Bieber, alongside his wife, Hailey.