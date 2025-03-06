Is Justin Bieber Losing Assistant After Drivers, and Bodyguards Amid Hailey Bieber Separation Rumors? Here's What Is Happening

In recent months, a lot has been happening on Justin Bieber’s end. After the pop star had cut ties with a lot of people who were once close to him, it was reported that he had now even lost his longtime personal assistant.

For those who do not know, the Baby hitmaker’s assistant, Mateo Caldas, has left the team of Justin Bieber to focus more on his career in acting. Interestingly, the assistant had even won a few awards previously. However, this is not the whole and sole reason for leaving the team. Per reports by the U.S. Sun, Mateo left working for Justin Bieber amid changes in the team of the All I Want for Christmas Is You singer.

Meanwhile, Mateo has not commented yet about his decision to leave the role of assistant that he played for Justin Bieber previously.

However, the representatives of the pop star mentioned that the last few months have been "very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

They even stated that the team of the One Time artist has become tighter than ever since he parted ways with his former manager, Scooter Braun, and became a new dad to baby Jack.

Stating that Bieber has plans to be very careful about what happens next, the representatives of the singer added that he has a hard time trusting people around him.

For those unversed, Justin Beiber has been even working a lot less with the bodyguards as well as his drivers.

All of this comes amid rumors that speak of a divorce between Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Last year, rumors about the married couple surfaced that hinted that both Justin and Hailey might be heading for a divorce.

Later in January, the rumors began again as Justin Bieber had unfollowed Hailey on Instagram.