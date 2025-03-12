Hailey Bieber Seen at the Paris Fashion Week Alone Amid Justin Bieber Divorce Rumors; Stuns in All-Black Ensemble

Hailey Bieber ditched her husband, Justin Bieber, for a solo fashion getaway! The model arrived in style for Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 11. First, she rocked a champagne Schiaparelli textured velvet blazer and completed the pantless look with her signature slick bun, a statement pearl earring, and black sunglasses.

Later that day, Hailey slipped into a more casual all-black ensemble. She wore a classy little black dress with an oversized black bomber jacket to attend the Saint Laurent runway show. She added sheer polka-dotted stockings, black pumps, and edgy sunglasses to complete her low-key look.

Additionally, she wore Tiffany & Co.’s tiny golden hoops to add a pop of color to her monochromatic ensemble. The Rhode founder opted for a messy top knot in contrast to her sleek updo earlier that day. She kept her makeup minimal, with brown lip liner and blush holding the look together.

The mother of one was seen sitting in the front row next to actress and filmmaker Zoë Kravitz. The duo was spotted cheering for Bella Hadid, who closed the Saint Laurent show in a see-through blue lace ensemble.

The besties were later seen holding hands, with Bella changing into a black sheer dress. Hailey’s recent solo appearance came amid reports of marriage trouble between her and Justin Bieber.

Rumors have been swirling that the young couple might go their separate ways, as the model is reportedly sick of the Baby singer sinking into his old bad habits. However, a recent report alleged that the pair is determined to overcome their issues and has been seeking “tons of therapy,” a source told Radar Online.

While Hailey was carousing through the City of Lights during its most fashionable time of the year, the Canadian singer was spotted grabbing food at a café in Los Angeles.

Wearing his signature extra-baggy jeans and a neon pink hoodie, the Stay hitmaker appeared casual during his outing. He topped off his look with a black puffer jacket featuring a fur trim and combat boots.

The couple also shares a son, Jack Blues, whom they welcomed in mid-2024.