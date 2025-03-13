Sadie Sink Joins Tom Holland Starrer Marvel's Spider-Man 4; Debate Ensues Over Whether She'll Play Jean Grey or Mary Jane

Sadie Sink, widely loved for her portrayal of Max Mayfield in the Netflix science fiction series Stranger Things, has now joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man 4.

The Tom Holland-led Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) outing will be directed by the highly acclaimed Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously worked with the studio on the 2021 film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

With the movie still untitled, Sadie Sink ’s role has also been kept under wraps. However, fans are speculating that she might play the Mary Jane of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, given her red hair. Meanwhile, many die-hard fans believe she could portray Black Cat. Previously, Sink was even rumored to be in the running for the role of Jean Grey in the upcoming X-Men reboot.

It is also important to note that Erik Sommer and Chris McKenna have worked on the screenplay for the fourth installment of the MCU’s Spider-Man franchise.

In the last Spider-Man film, the world was made to forget Peter Parker’s identity after it was revealed by Mysterio—a villainous character portrayed by the highly talented Jake Gyllenhaal.

The Uncharted actor recently revealed the upcoming Spider-Man entry while making an appearance on Good Morning America.

Tom Holland stated, “The idea is crazy. It’s a little different from anything we’ve done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a massive success for Marvel Studios, bringing back the beloved Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Unsurprisingly, the film earned a staggering $1.9 billion at the global box office. The movie was directed by Jon Watts, who also helmed Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

Up next, Tom Holland will star in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which also features his girlfriend, Zendaya, alongside Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Lupita Nyong’o, and more.

Spider-Man 4 is set to be released on July 13, 2026.