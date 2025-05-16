Justin Bieber Reveals if He Was Victim of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Vile Acts: 'Shifting Focus Away…’

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault.

Despite the new rumors circulating on the Internet regarding Justin Bieber's previous involvement with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, several sources close to the former deny there was any abuse involved. Combs, also known as Diddy and formerly Puff Daddy or P. Diddy was arrested at a New York City hotel on charges of sexual abuse, racketeering, and sex trafficking in September 2024.

According to TMZ, the gossip started circulating again following fresh claims against Diddy. Some internet bloggers questioned Bieber's relationship with the music mogul when he was just 15. Insiders vehemently denied any abuses.

Witnesses with first-hand information about Bieber's past and present life spoke to TMZ that Diddy never had any kind of sexual or inappropriate act with the singer. They stressed that Bieber was never a victim.

Most of the guesswork can be attributed to old video, such as a 2011 visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! where Diddy dodged questions about being around Bieber, quipping that Justin "knows better than to be talking about things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television."

Through an official statement, Bieber's representative confronted the rumors head-on. Justin's spokesperson stated to the outlet, "Although Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him."

They further stressed, "Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve."

Justin Bieber's name might continue to be thrown around as more legal trouble brews for Sean Diddy Combs. However, those surrounding the singer are setting the record straight: he is not involved in any claims. Meanwhile, Diddy's trial, which began earlier this month, continues.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

