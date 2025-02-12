Kanye West Dropped By Talent Agency After ‘Harmful and Hateful' Remarks on X And Crazy Backlash

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual abuse.

Kanye West's talent agency, 33&West, has dropped the rapper following his controversial social media rants.

Music agent Daniel McCartney of 33&West stated on February 10th that he and the agency would no longer be representing West, deeming the rapper's recent comments offensive and unacceptable.

McCartney said that neither he nor the firm could condone such language and added a message of unity and respect to his statement. Taking to his Instagram Stories, McCartney said, "Effective immediately, I'm no longer representing YE (F/K/A Kanye West) due to his harmful and hateful remarks that myself nor 33 & West can stand for."

The action followed just days after West, 47, shared an incendiary rant on X (formerly Twitter) on February 6. In a series of posts, West praised Adolf Hitler and defended incarcerated rap mogul Sean Diddy Combs.

Diddy is awaiting trial on a slate of federal crime allegations, including sex trafficking and racketeering. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and has been denied bail on multiple occasions.

During his social media rants, West denied the existence of antisemitism. West posted about antisemitism saying, "just some bulls--- Jewish people made up" and added that he was "never apologizing for [his] Jewish comments."

The latest fiasco comes on the heels of Kanye West making headlines due to his wife, Bianca Censori's nudity at the Grammys 2025. Censori recently reacted to his comments by writing on social media, "Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern," adding, "Despite our differences, I love him unconditionally."

By February 10, Kanye West's X account had been suspended. It is not known whether the site took down his profile or if he deactivated it himself.