Bianca Censori Reacts to Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks, Prays for Husband Amid Grammys Backlash

Bianca Censori is expressing her concern for husband Kanye West following his recent hate-filled tirade on social media.

The Australian model and architect took to X late Saturday night, writing, “Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness. Protect him from trouble & lead him toward understanding & respect for all people.”

Censori continued, “Despite our differences, I love him unconditionally. Strengthen our bond & help me be a source of patience & encouragement. I trust in Your grace to work in his heart. God Bless Israel and All The Good Jewish Pple. Amen.”

The Vultures singer has been firing off controversial and antisemitic tweets in recent days, including praising Adolf Hitler, identifying as a Nazi, promoting a Yeezy T-shirt design with a Hakenkreuz, denouncing the #MeToo movement, and reigniting his controversial comments on slavery, among others.

The rapper’s remarks also came amid his and Censori’s stunt on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet on February 2. The pair drew hate online after the model dropped her fur coat, revealing a nearly nude look underneath with a truly sheer minidress and seemingly no underwear.

In a now-deleted Instagram comment, West, per E! News, defended his wife’s outfit, writing, “FOR CLARITY MY WIFE IS THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH. WE BEAT THE GRAMMYS.” The post was accompanied by Google Analytics screenshots showing the interest in Censori.

Advertisement

Friends star David Schwimmer recently made a plea to X owner Elon Musk to have the controversial musician removed from the social media platform. “We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate filled, ignorant bile, but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk,” the Jewish actor wrote via Instagram. “Kanye West has 32.8 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people as the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews.”

Back to Censori’s post—while some viewed it as a genuine attempt to address the situation, others on social media remained skeptical, wondering if West himself used his wife’s account to defend his image.

For the record, there’s growing chatter surrounding Censori’s agency in her marriage with West, with people arguing she might be in an oppressive and toxic union with the singer.