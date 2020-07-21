  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kanye West floods Twitter with bizarre tweets, says Kim Kardashian tried to 'lock' him up after first rally

Kanye West, who is running for the 2020 US presidential elections, tweeted that his wife Kim Kardashian was trying to lock him up and that the thriller film 'Get Out' is actually based on him.
Mumbai
Kim Kardashian,kanye west,HollywoodKanye West floods Twitter with bizarre tweets, says Kim Kardashian tried to 'lock' him up after first rally
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A day after breaking down in public and crying while addressing abortion in his first campaign rally, rapper Kanye West has now gone on a bizarre and random Twitter rant. Kanye, who is running for the 2020 US presidential elections, tweeted that his wife Kim Kardashian was trying to lock him up and that the thriller film 'Get Out' is actually based on him. The series of tweets began with Kanye proclaiming, "Everybody knows the movie get out is about me." He went on and tweeted, "I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God    I’m at the ranch ... come and get me."  

From Nelson Mandela, his wife Kim, Kris Jenner to Bill Cosby, Michael Jackson and more, the rapper mentioned multiple people in his tweets. One of his tweet read, "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday." 

Check It Out: 

Rapper Kanye West began his presidential bid for the upcoming US 2020 elections with a campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina. At the rally, he revealed how he had wanted then girlfriend Kim Kardashian to abort their first child North West. Kanye also recalled the time when he was 'saved' by his mother and cried profusely. "My dad wanted to abort me. My mum saved my life. There would've been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy," West said. He tearfully then admitted in a rather high-pitched voice, "I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!" 

Scores of netizens and fans of the rapper expressed their concern for Kanye's mental health on social media. 

Credits :PinkvillaGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement