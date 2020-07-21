Kanye West floods Twitter with bizarre tweets, says Kim Kardashian tried to 'lock' him up after first rally

Kanye West, who is running for the 2020 US presidential elections, tweeted that his wife Kim Kardashian was trying to lock him up and that the thriller film 'Get Out' is actually based on him.

A day after breaking down in public and crying while addressing abortion in his first campaign rally, rapper Kanye West has now gone on a bizarre and random Twitter rant. Kanye, who is running for the 2020 US presidential elections, tweeted that his wife Kim Kardashian was trying to lock him up and that the thriller film 'Get Out' is actually based on him. The series of tweets began with Kanye proclaiming, "Everybody knows the movie get out is about me." He went on and tweeted, "I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch ... come and get me."

From Nelson Mandela, his wife Kim, Kris Jenner to Bill Cosby, Michael Jackson and more, the rapper mentioned multiple people in his tweets. One of his tweet read, "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday."

Check It Out:

Everybody knows the movie get out is about me — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

If I get locked up like Mandela Ya’ll will know why — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

I love my wife My family must live next to me It’s not up to E or NBC anymore — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

NBC locked up Bill Cosby — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Rapper Kanye West began his presidential bid for the upcoming US 2020 elections with a campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina. At the rally, he revealed how he had wanted then girlfriend Kim Kardashian to abort their first child North West. Kanye also recalled the time when he was 'saved' by his mother and cried profusely. "My dad wanted to abort me. My mum saved my life. There would've been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy," West said. He tearfully then admitted in a rather high-pitched voice, "I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!"

Scores of netizens and fans of the rapper expressed their concern for Kanye's mental health on social media.

ALSO READ Kanye West begins 2020 election bid, cries as he reveals he spoke to Kim Kardashian about aborting first child

Share your comment ×