Kathryn Hahn Had ‘Unfinished Business’ After Wanda Vision, But When Marvel Called For Agatha All Along She Was Surprised

Wanda Vision’s finale left Kathryn Hahn’s character Agatha Harkness trapped in a cursed stupor, leaving fans in suspense. The actress revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone that she had an intuition that her character would come back and answer all questions. In fact, her parting words with head writer Jac Schaeffer were on the same subject.

"I remember Jac Schaeffer, saying, 'God, I'd love to write for you again,'" she recalled. "We both kept saying, 'we have unfinished business' to each other at the end of WandaVision.” They couldn't exactly anticipate the outcome when their minds synched and it was enough at the time.

Indeed, their intrusion was proven correct, and Hahn got a full-fledged spin-off series revolving around the evil Salem witch and her adventures. However, she was surprisingly intimidated when Marvel called to pitch her the spin-off idea. "I got a call from Louis D'Esposito saying, 'How'd you like your own Marvel show?' — a call you never get. My heart was pounding,” she recalled.

Hahn kept finding ways to “minimize” the pressure until the shooting began, despite knowing what a huge deal it was. The actress first appeared in the Disney+ Wanda Vision series. Despite being an evil witch, her character was appreciated by fans, and her song Agatha All Along—which eventually became the spin-off series title—was a huge hit.

Advertisement

After her breakout performance in the original series, which revolved around Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and was also her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hahn proved her mettle. Could her character potentially make an appearance in MCU films like Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars?

When the actress was asked about her character’s future and possible entry into Avenger films, she claimed that it would only happen if it was deemed “necessary” and “juicy” for the film. “So, who knows? The craziest, most perfect side-door entrance to this world is to be a witch. It feels wicked step-sister-y. And I really like it like that,” she added.

Agatha All Along will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting September 18.