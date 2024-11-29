Katie Holmes Recalls Hilarious Broadway Blunder During Our Town Performance with Jim Parsons; 'I Made Something Up'

Katie Holmes recently shared a funny memory: once, she forgot some of her lines while performing Our Town. She appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed that she delivered nearly all of the lines she was supposed to but couldn’t remember the very last word.

Now 45, the actress recalled a moment when she forgot her final word and improvised a nonsensical phrase instead. Flustered, she quickly rushed through the rest of the scene and exited the stage.

She said, "I said the whole line except the last word and just couldn’t remember it. I made something up, but it didn’t make sense."

After the mishap, co-star Jim Parsons who plays the protagonist Stage Manager, hugged her and laughed about her quick exit, according to the Daily Mail. The Dawson's Creek star made her Broadway debut in 2008 when she performed Arthur Miller’s All My Sons.

Holmes, who plays Mrs. Webb in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, said that her part in Our Town was "a dream job," especially being part of an ensemble cast of 28. The production takes Thornton Wilder's original script but has been rewritten to appeal to modern audiences.

Our Town is an American classic consisting of three acts that detail the lives of the fictional townspeople of Grover's Corners between 1901 and 1913. It was first performed at the McCarter Theatre in Princeton, New Jersey, on January 22, 1938.

Thornton Wilder employed metatheatrical devices in the play, setting it in the very theater where it is being performed. The main character, the Stage Manager, not only narrates the story but also interacts with the audience, invites guest lecturers, and occasionally steps in to play other roles. The play is minimalist in style, with very few props used on stage.

Before each performance, Katie Holmes follows a personal ritual: she visits a Starbucks on the same block, where the employees greet her and offer best wishes before she walks to the Barrymore Theater. Our Town is set to run until January 19.

