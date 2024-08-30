Katy Perry is enjoying every moment of her motherhood. Perry recently shared how her daughter Daisy Dove offered to help her mother sign vinyl records as the musician gets ready to release her upcoming studio album, 143.

And now, Perry is reflecting back on one of the most important moments in her life: the birth of her and fiancé Orlando Bloom's first child, Daisy Dove Bloom. The 39-year-old singer shared a since-expired video of herself sitting in a hospital bed following the birth of her daughter on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 29.

In the video, Perry is questioned "What day is it?" while appearing worn out but happy. "It's the day after I gave birth to Daisy Dove Bloom and it's the day my mother and father met," she continues after taking a bite of her meal.

Daisy was born on August 26, 2020, two days beofre Katy released her new album. Before dropping the video, Perry celebrated the fourth anniversary of her album Smile.

She wote in a post, "Happy 4th birthday to my fifth album, Smile. Where were you when this album came out? I'll show you where I was…," along with the emoticon of laughter and tears. The singer then posted an older video of herself giving birth to Daisy the day before in the delivery room.

Smile was released in August 2020, following the release of the lead song Daisies in early 2020, where she happily flaunted her growing baby bump. The album, however, did not get commercial success and received average reviews.

Advertisement

This September, Katy will release her sixth studio album, 143. She has been promoting it with the singles Woman's World and Lifetimes in recent weeks. In interviews, Katy revealed that the latter song is dedicated to and inspired by her daughter Daisy, expressing her wish that her daughter finds her in every life.

ALSO READ: A 911 Call Was Made to Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia’s Home, and Then Canceled, Before His Domestic Violence Arrest