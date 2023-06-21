Khloe Kardashian Weight Loss Guide to Losing 40 Pounds

Since the beginning, the renowned American media personality and socialite had been chubby and also battled the problem of being overweight. The popular Khloe Kardashian weight loss journey began in the year 2013, after her divorce from former American professional basketball player, Lamar Odom. Khloe hit the gym, adopted a healthier lifestyle, and began to eat nutritious meals in a way to take care of her health and cope with the separation. Even though she was already on track with slimming down, the ultimate Khloe Kardashian weight loss happened when she gave birth to her daughter, True Thompson, along with Tristan Thompson in April 2018. While she had always been in the news for her lavish lifestyle, she made headlines post-pregnancy for a weight loss of 40 pounds which garnered the attention of her fans and sparked conversations on social media.

From Khloe Kardashian diet plan, fitness routine, and weight loss tips 一 ahead, we have put together everything you need to about how she got back in shape.

Who Is Khloe Kardashian?

Born on 27th June 1984 in Los Angeles (California, USA), Khloe Alexandra Kardashian is a famous American media personality, actress, model, businesswoman, and socialite. She rose to popularity from the year 2007 when she starred with her family in the hit reality series called Keeping Up With The Kardashians. When this reality show became a hit, multiple spin-offs were made due to its success like Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami (2009 to 2013) and Kourtney and Khloe Take The Hamptons (2014 to 2015).

Along with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, she launched and owns multiple clothing and fragrance brands such as Dash, Good American, KKW Fragrances, and more. While Khloe Kardashian made appearances in shows like The Celebrity Apprentice and The X Factor, she hosted her talk show in 2016 called Kocktails With Khloe. Apart from this, she produced and starred in a fitness docu-series called Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian was married to former American professional basketball player, Lamar Odom, between 2009 and 2013. The couple had filed for divorce in December 2013 which was only finalized and dissolved after three years in December 2016. The same year, Khloe Kardashian was linked with Canadian-American professional basketball player Tristan Thompson. The couple has been on and off about their relationship and share two children 一 a daughter (True Thompson) and a son (Tatum Thompson).

Khloe Kardashian’s Weight Loss Secrets

One of the biggest secrets behind Khloe Kardashian weight loss was that she made important changes in her lifestyle and adopted a healthier way of living. She combined a well-planned diet and a regular workout routine as a pathway to losing weight. According to research, greater weight loss may be achieved when diet and physical activity are combined ( 1 ). Along with this, she also realized and understood that weight loss is a time-consuming process and that it would not sustain if it was rushed. This is supported by a study that states that losing weight might be difficult but the risk of regaining the lost weight is higher ( 2 ). Hence, it may be essential to embark on a sustainable weight loss journey that gives good results but slowly.

This positive mindset and the combination of diet and exercise helped her lose 40 pounds after her pregnancy. Khloe Kardashian before her weight loss weighed 163 pounds and after the process ended up weighing about 123 pounds. Ahead, find everything about her strict diet plan and daily workout routine which helped in achieving her body transformation goals.

Khloe Kardashian’s Weight Loss Diet Plan

The famous Khloe Kardashian weight loss diet was made by Dr. Philip Goglia, who has been a nutritionist for multiple celebrities and athletes around the world. Khloe’s diet plan was low in carbohydrates and high in protein. She ate about 6 to 8 meals a day and avoided any form of dairy as she noticed that she was able to lose weight easily when she was off dairy. Even though her diet was designed for weight loss, it was not restrictive. Once in a while, Khloe Kardashian enjoyed her favorite junk foods like pizzas and burgers as she believed that forcing her way through weight loss may not be sustainable for the future. However, she ensured that she practiced portion control and ate her favorite foods in moderation.

The Khloe Kardashian diet plan to lose weight included meals that were low on carbohydrates and dairy-free. According to research, consuming low-carb diets may be effective at improving weight loss, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL), and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL) ( 3 ). While she avoided eating carbs at night, it changed during and after pregnancy as she was breastfeeding every day. Hence, her doctors suggested eating healthy carbohydrates like yams and rice which helped restore the lost nutrients in her body ( 4 ), ( 5 ), ( 6 ).

Apart from maintaining a low-carb diet, she also made sure to consume a lot of protein. She would start her day with protein-rich foods like eggs and would incorporate other sources of the macronutrient later in the day ( 7 ). According to research, eating more protein than the recommended dietary allowance may help in reducing overall body weight, enhancing body composition, decreasing fat mass, and preserving fat-free mass in the body. Further, consuming protein may lead to increased satiety and as a result cause a reduction in appetite ( 8 ). Hence, this effective and healthy diet plan helped her to shed 40 pounds after her pregnancy.

Here’s the most sought-after Khloe Kardashian weight loss diet plan which helped her to downsize from 163 pounds to 123 pounds after giving birth.

Pre-Workout Snack: An apple with peanut butter

Breakfast: Eggs (boiled, scrambled, or omelet), oatmeal (large flakes), blueberries or strawberries

Post-Breakfast Snack: Nuts and fruits (preferably almonds and an apple)

Lunch: Grilled chicken breast, vegetables (sweet potato, beetroot, asparagus, romaine lettuce, broccoli, spinach), and a tiny portion of rice

Post-Lunch Snack: A handful of cherry tomatoes or nuts and fruits

Dinner: A steamed piece of fish, green vegetables (snap peas or edamame), sunflower seeds, and an oil-based vinaigrette dressing

Dessert: A piece of her favorite fruit

While she was on her weight loss journey with these nutritious balanced meals, she faced a lot of controversy and received negative comments from her fans on social media. That’s because some Khloe Kardashian protein shakes came into the limelight as the American socialite promoted this diet suppressant shake as a way to lose weight. Her followers on social media platforms instantly took to the distinct mediums to state that it is an unhealthy practice to slim down. Despite having a personal trainer and a nutritionist who guided her on the weight loss journey, Khloe continued to promote the shakes on her Instagram. This caused her to face a lot of criticism and hate from her fans.

Khloe Kardashian’s Weight Loss Workout Routine

Khloe trains under American personal trainer, Gunner Peterson, who is best known for his work with renowned athletes and celebrities. His weight loss strategy for Khloe Kardashian was for them to focus on different body parts on different days which worked and helped her to lose weight. She worked out every day in the gym and spent about 35 to 40 minutes each day. Studies state that an energy or calorie deficit may be one of the most important factors to facilitate weight loss. The research further suggests that various obesity societies and guidelines recommend a deficit of about 500 to 750 calories per day which may be impactful in losing weight and getting back in shape ( 9 ). This exact weight loss strategy was implemented in the viral Khloe Kardashian exercise routine as she lost about 500 calories every day within 35 minutes. Her fitness regimen included a combination of both cardio exercises and strength training. According to research, combining cardio and strength training may facilitate greater weight loss, improve cardio-respiratory fitness, and increase fat loss ( 10 ).

Ahead, we have put together the day-wise workout routine that Khloe Kardashian followed every day to lose weight after her pregnancy.

Day 1: On the first day of the workout, she would usually begin with cardio exercises such as boxing and running. Apart from these, she would also incorporate jogging in place, jumping jacks, cycling, and more to beat the monotony of doing cardio exercises. Doing different exercises every day helped fight boredom and kept her interest intact.

Day 2: On day two, the famous Khloe Kardashian weight loss workout focused on her buttocks and legs. She did exercises like lunges, squats, and deadlifts to work the lower-body muscles.

Day 3: Day three was all about focusing and strengthening her core. To achieve this goal, she did push-ups, crunches, straight-leg crunches, boat crunches, and scissor legs with V-ups.

Day 4: On this day, she would take a break from strength training and go back to doing cardio exercises. However, instead of the regular movements, she would opt for an energetic and enthusiastic spinning class.

Day 5: This was the arm day wherein she would be joined by her sister Kourtney Kardashian. Using equipment like battle ropes, resistance bands, swiss balls, and kettlebells; they would do exercises like chest presses, tricep extensions, bicep curls, and push-ups.

Day 6: After focusing on different body parts each day, on the sixth day, Khloe would do a full-body workout with the battle ropes for about 10 minutes.

Day 7: At the end of Khloe Kardashian's workouts throughout the week, she would take the seventh day to recover. She would incorporate yoga and stretching to relax her muscles.

Khloe Kardashian’s Tips on Weight Loss

Now that you know about the Khloe Kardashian diet and exercise, ahead we have put together some helpful tips that she followed to enhance her weight loss journey.

Drink Adequate Water Every Day

Drinking water may have multiple benefits for your body and overall health. According to research, water may help to hydrate the cells in your body and ensure that your metabolism is working properly. Further, it may also help in flushing out toxins in your body and hence, cleanse your system ( 11 ). Another study suggests that drinking water may facilitate weight loss in overweight dieting women ( 12 ). Hence, it is imperative to ensure that your water intake is high during your weight loss. Khloe recommends drinking 4 liters of water daily to shed pounds.

Incorporate Intermittent Fasting into Your Routine

Intermittent Fasting refers to an eating pattern in which there are dedicated time durations of ‘windows’ within which you consume food. Once this window is over, you avoid eating anything and typically do a fast. This fasting may be done for hours or on alternate days ( 13 ). Studies suggest that it may be a safe diet therapy that produces clinically significant weight loss and may improve the markers of metabolic health in obese individuals ( 14 ).

Stock Up on Healthy Foods

The famous Khloe Kardashian weight loss journey was made easier by not storing any junk food around the house. When only healthy options are available in your surroundings, you may end up eating those and hence, avoid consuming unhealthy items. This helped Khloe remain on track with her diet and eventually lose 40 pounds. However, the American media personality suggests that it is imperative to not force your weight loss journey as it may not be sustainable in the long term. She stated that she would not deprive herself of food and would consume her favorites like pizzas and burgers on certain days. But it is important to practice portion control and eat in moderation.

Be Patient And Have a Positive Attitude

At the beginning of her weight loss journey, Khloe Kardashian understood that losing weight may be a time-consuming process and that rushing it would lead to undesired results. Hence, it is important to stay aligned with your diet plan and exercise routine and let changes in your body show gradually. This patience and positive mindset will ensure that your weight loss journey is sustainable and would be maintained in the long term.

What Supplements Did Khloe Kardashian Take?

During her weight loss journey, the controversy over the Khloe Kardashian weight loss drug made headlines on social media. Khloe’s fans accused her of taking semaglutide, which is an antidiabetic medication that may be used in chronic weight loss and management. This medication had been popular in the industry as many celebrities took it as a method to lose weight faster. According to research, semaglutide may have a long-term term effect and also produce greater weight loss in humans ( 15 ).

However, Khloe denied all these accusations and shared that she has been waking up every morning at 6 AM to exercise and that people were discrediting her weight loss efforts. But, there is still no clarity or evidence that she did not take these supplements. Apart from this, Khloe Kardashian took protein powder and multivitamins after her workouts to enrich her body with the nutrients which may have been lost during physical activity.

Conclusion

Pregnancy may make changes to your body and physical appearance. But dropping those extra pounds and returning to your original form post-pregnancy is not impossible. After giving birth to her daughter True Thompson, the social media personality decided to lose weight to get back in shape. This led to the beginning of the famous Khloe Kardashian weight loss journey. She worked with a personal trainer and a nutritionist who created a strict food plan and exercise program for her, which was the key to her success. Khloe lost a significant amount of weight on the trip by adhering to a high-protein, low-carb, and dairy-free meal plan. She also added a rigorous exercise program that included both cardio and strength training to her eating habits. With the combination of diet and exercise, Khloe was easily able to transform her weight from 163 pounds to 123 pounds.

