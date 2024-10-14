Khloé Kardashian Shares Details Of Her Cosmetic Procedure 9 Months After Removing Melanoma Tumor From Cheek

Khloé Kardashian is no longer keeping her cosmetic procedures a secret. The reality TV star is recovering after having surgery to remove a melanoma tumor from her cheek in 2022. On October 11, the Good American founder provided her followers with an update on her skin treatment.

She shared a clip on her Snapchat revealing that she’d gotten facial fillers to repair the dent left from the tumor removal operation. “As a result of the surgery, and the tumor my incredible doctor removed, I ended up with an indentation in the side of my face,” she wrote on her now expired post, as reported by E!

“I waited 9 months after surgery to get the indentation filled," Khloe added. The mom-of-two noted that she had to let some time go before she could touch a needle in her cheek because she wanted to make sure “medically everything was safe.” After her doctor gave the green signal, she went ahead with the procedure. According to E! The reality star posted selfies highlighting her cheek structure before and after the procedure.

Khloe documented her struggle with a melanoma tumor on her family reality show, The Kardashian, about two years ago. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging,” she said at the time.

After undergoing two biopsies with different doctors, she found out that it was a rare skin abnormality, especially for someone her age. However, she later noted that "Melanoma is deadly," and was way more serious than she had anticipated.

As someone who previously encountered Melanoma as a 19-year-old girl, she was motivated to share her journey and spread awareness. “ I am pre-composed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time," she said.

Despite religiously taking care of her skin and wearing sunscreen every day, she was diagnosed with a skin abnormality. However, getting regular check-ups for her skin was an eye-opener. “Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups," she urged her viewers at the time.