Kristen Bell’s Passionate Scene with Adam Brody Sparks Jealousy in Dax Shepard; Says 'Didn’t Even Know She Could Kiss Like That'

Dax Shepard shared his honest reaction when it comes to his wife, Kristen Bell’s kissing scene with her co-star, Adam Brody in the hit Netflix project, Nobody Wants This. He talked about it during the New Yorker Festival on October 26.

Shepard told the crowd that he and his best friend, Aaron watched that scene with one another, which he argued was the “best kissing scene ever” put in a movie. He shared that his friend asked him if Bell had ever kissed him the way she did onscreen in the series. To this, he said, “No, I didn’t even know she could kiss like that.”

According to Life and Style publication, an insider revealed that there was some reality to what Shepard said. The source shared that the scene “got to him” and he experienced jealousy. The insider further added that it was fortunate that the couple is in a “good place now,” but Bell is “getting a kick out of Dax’s discomfort.”

In a previous interview with E! News, the actress talked about her husband's reaction to her steamy scenes with Brody. She discussed that the intensity of the onscreen dynamic took her by surprise as well, citing that it took confidence and efforts for the creation of romantic tension that was believable.

The Good Place star shared that when she and her husband watched the first episode, Shepard expressed that he wanted her to kiss Brody very badly.

The actress also discussed about the intimate scene being not that easy to achieve. Bell told the outlet that there are two actors who are aware of how to “stare dopily” into one another’s eyes and one has to have the “confidence” to elaborate that and sit with that anticipation before the kiss.

After the release of Nobody Wants This, the series quickly went viral on social media, where many netizens started discussing the show’s plot, its romantic lead, and the chemistry that they had with each other.

The show was released on September 26, 2024, and it stars Adama Brody, Kristen Bell, Justine Lupe, Emily Arlook, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Sherry Cola, Tovah Feldshuh, Stephanie Faracy, and many more.

The series is about a podcaster and a rabbi, who fall for one another and face many twists and turns. The series is available to be streamed on Netflix.

