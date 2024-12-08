Lana Del Rey Credits Jack Antonoff’s Love Story That Inspired Her To Get Married To Jeremy Dufrene; DETAILS Inside

Lana Del Rey is happily married to her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, and all thanks to Jack Antonoff for making that happen. Del Rey credited the music producer's love story, which convinced her to tie the knot with her longtime beau.

While making an appearance at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch to present an award to Antonoff, she went on to thank the Don't Take The Money producer for showing his love for his wife, Margaret Qualley, which worked for her to walk down the aisle.

While speaking her heart out on the stage of the event, the West Coast crooner said, "Most of all, I'm grateful for [Antonoff] for his example that he gave me in his marriage to Margaret."

She further added, "I saw the way he looked at her when he met her, and he's a big reason why I waited so long to get married and why I met my amazing husband."

Referring to her husband as an honest partner, the musician claimed that she is under the curse of Antonoff to meet the most genuine and "honest partner."

Further in her speech, Del Rey showed her gratitude for the music producer by saying, "So Jack, thank you so much for maybe helping other people look at me in a way that is a little bit closer to how I perceived myself."

She continued, "Other than my managers, you really have turned my life around... you've just really made it feel like Hollywood can be glamorous still, and you can still have a very rich home life, even when you get rich."

As for the musician's love story, Del Rey and her husband, Dufrene, first met years ago at an event but started dating each other in early 2024. A fan spotted the Born to Die and her husband outside a restaurant and posted a TikTok video over it, which created a buzz on the internet.

Previously, a source close to the couple shared with People Magazine, "They initially met a few years ago the first time and then reconnected earlier this year. It's been kind of a whirlwind romance, but Lana's close friends hoped she would get married."

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene got married in an intimate ceremony in September 2024.

