‘Let’s Fight the Disease': Friends Creator Marta Kauffman Tells Fans 'Two Things' That'll Celebrate the Memory of Matthew Perry

Marta Kauffman, the co-creator of Friends, is encouraging fans to honor the late actor by supporting drug rehabilitation facilities. Perry, best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the popular TV show, died on October 28, 2023, of an accidental drug overdose.

In an interview with The Times for a Friends 30th anniversary retrospective, Kauffman discussed how fans can honor Perry's legacy. She suggested two significant ways to honor him.

The first is to contribute to drug treatment centers, highlighting the importance of battling addiction, an issue that Perry had personally struggled with. "Let’s fight the disease," Kauffman urged, emphasizing the need for continued support and resources for those in need of help.

Kauffman proposed that rewatching Friends and honoring Perry's extraordinary humor and skill would be another way to pay tribute to him. She emphasized that Perry should be honored for the happiness he gave viewers as a result of his appearance on the show. According to Kauffman, Perry should be remembered for his extraordinary capacity to make people laugh and feel happy, not for the way he passed away.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Matthew Perry Said He Wanted To Be Remembered Beyond Friends

Kauffman and co-creator David Crane also discussed their final conversation with Perry on Today, reflecting on their fond memories and the impact he had on the show. Their conversation emphasized Perry's long-lasting influence and their deep affection for him as a colleague and friend.

Advertisement

Kauffman remembered Perry as being particularly cheerful and upbeat in their final moments together. He emphasized that Perry appeared to be in good spirits, with no signs of distress. According to Kauffman, Perry's positive demeanor makes the current situation feel especially unjust, given that he appeared to be in a favorable and stable position at the time.

Federal charges in Perry's death highlight concerns about exploitation

On August 15, federal authorities announced serious charges against five people linked to Perry's death. According to the Department of Justice, those charged include two doctors, Dr. Salvador Plascencia and Dr. Mark Chavez, as well as Perry's personal live-in helper. Kenneth Iwamasa and Erik Fleming have also been charged, but separately from the others.

In a public statement, US Attorney Martin Estrada denounced the accused's behavior. Perry's addiction problems were allegedly used by the defendants as a cash cow, which angered Estrada. He maintained that these people were more interested in taking advantage of Perry's weaknesses than they were in his care and well-being.

Advertisement

The harsh exploitation of Perry's circumstances by those who were meant to be offering care and support is highlighted by Estrada's remarks. This revelation has thrown doubt on the events that led to Perry's death and exposed a worrisome misuse of authority and trust.

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry's Death Investigation Nears Conclusion; Police Believe 'Multiple People' Should Be Charged For Friends Star's Demise

One day after the news of the charges broke, Perry's stepfather, Keith Morrison, told PEOPLE in a statement that he wanted "justice" to be served in the case. The Department of Justice has announced that Dr. Salvador Plascencia and Jasveen Sangha will face serious charges. Dr. Mark Chavez, Erik Fleming, and assistant Kenneth Iwamasa have also been charged separately. According to US Attorney Martin Estrada, these individuals exploited Mr. Perry's addiction issues for personal gain.

Estrada emphasized that, rather than focusing on Mr. Perry's health and well-being, the defendants sought to profit from his condition. The charges highlight the serious issue of exploiting vulnerable people, as well as the need for accountability in cases of professional misconduct and abuse of trust.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry Allegedly Took Multiple Ketamine Doses On Day Of His Death, Court Papers Reveal