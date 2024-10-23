Liam Payne Death: Exploring Timeline Of Key Events Leading Up To The Investigation On 1D Star's Tragic Demise

One Direction alum Liam Payne, tragically died at the age of 31, after falling off the third floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In the wake of his untimely demise, let us look at the key events leading up to the police investigation surrounding his passing.

October 16: Liam Payne is pronounced dead after falling off the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Argentina

On Wednesday, October 16, emergency services responded to a report and found Payne’s body in an interior courtyard of the CasaSur hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to police, a preliminary autopsy found that Payne died as a result of both external and internal bleeding.

Hours before the shocking incident, Liam Payne posted a Snapchat video saying, “It’s a lovely day here in Argentina.” The clip appeared to be from earlier this week when he was spending time with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.

October 16: Fans gather outside CasaSur hotel to mourn the loss of 1D star

In the wake of his passing, fans of the late pop star gathered outside the hotel to light candles and leave messages in his memory. “I was in my living room, and my sister told me Liam died,” said Violeta Antier, a young fan.

“We couldn’t believe it. We came here directly to confirm it was true,” another fan stated. “This is the only way I have to say goodbye to him,” a third fan shared.

October 16: Images of Liam Payne's body published on news outlets garner mass criticism

Alessia Cara shared her outrage on X after a media outlet published images of Liam Payne’s body shortly after his tragic death. Fans rallied behind Cara’s sentiment, criticizing the graphic images and the outlet’s insensitivity in showing identifiable tattoos in the report.

The backlash against the publication intensified as users condemned the decision to share such graphic content. Although the publication removed the images from their report, many netizens still showed their disgust and lamented the loss of Payne.

October 17: Officials claim Liam Payne "jumped" from the third floor of his balcony

Alberto Crescenti, director of Buenos Aires’ public emergency medical service, initially confirmed Liam Payne’s death on Argentine news channel TN, stating that he fell from a height of approximately 13 to 14 meters (43 to 46 feet) and suffered very serious injuries “incompatible with life.” Crescenti refrained from labeling the incident as either a suicide or an accident.

Pablo Policicchio, communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, later reported that Payne “had jumped from the balcony of his room.” However, the office did not elaborate on this claim and referred inquiries to the prosecutor’s office. Forensic experts later noted that Payne did not adopt a reflexive posture to protect himself, suggesting he may have fallen while semi or fully unconscious.

October 17: Liam Payne's family issues first official statement about singer's death

In their statement, the family shared their deep sadness, “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny, and brave soul.” Additionally, they further mentioned that they are supporting each other the best they can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.

October 17: Officials reveal Liam Payne may have died due to injuries "incompatible with life"

In a statement translated from Spanish, Alberto Crescenti, the head of SAME (Buenos Aires' public emergency medical services) informed Argentine news channel TN that Liam Payne fell into the hotel’s internal courtyard, suffering very serious injuries from the fall. Crescenti noted that the medical team discovered he had fractured the base of his skull when they arrived at the scene.

SAME received an alert about the incident around 5 pm, reporting a person who was in the internal patio of the CasaSur hotel. Upon their arrival, they found Payne, later confirmed to be One Direction singer, already deceased. Crescenti stated that his injuries were “incompatible with life” as a result of his fall and stated that there was no way to do anything to save him.

October 17: Police reveals Liam Payne's hotel room was found in complete "disarray"

Following Liam Payne’s tragic death, images from his third-floor room at the hotel emerged, revealing a scene of complete “disarray.” The verified photos show a smashed television, half empty wine glasses, white powder scattered across the surfaces, and silver foil present in the room.

Reports say that Liam Payne may have been under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of fall. A source revealed that his body was found with a bottle of whiskey, a lighter, and a cellphone, along with various medications, including Clonazepam.

October 17: Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates issue official statement mourning the loss of pop star

Liam Payne’s former One Direction bandmates, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik, shared their devastation over his death in an official statement released on Instagram, "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.”

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam,” the statement continues.

Each member shared personal tributes, with Styles stating that he is truly devastated and cherishing the years spent together. Tomlinson called Payne “a brother” and praised his positive spirit and songwriting talent. Horan recalled their wildest dreams and the cherished moments they shared, noting how fortunate he felt to see Payne just before his passing. Malik, who postponed the U.S. leg of his tour, thanked Payne for his support during difficult times.

October 17: Hotel guests claim they heard "loud and violent scream" from Liam Payne's room prior to his death

An insider staying at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires reported hearing a “lot of noise” coming from Liam Payne’s room shortly before his death. The guest initially thought the sounds were from construction, describing them as “heavy lifting or banging.”

They noticed hotel staff frequently entering and exiting the room and heard additional noise until around 4:30 pm local time. Afterward, the insider heard sirens from first responders but didn’t think much of it until they exited the elevator and saw the street filled with police cars.

October 17: Liam Payne's preliminary autopsy report reveals he suffered from "polytrauma" as a result of the fall

Payne’s preliminary autopsy revealed that he died from polytrauma and both internal and external hemorrhage due to a fall from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires. The circumstances of his death are under investigation were dubbed “dubious,” indicating he was likely alone when the incident occurred, and there were indications of substance abuse.

Forensics reported 25 injuries consistent with a fall, including significant craniocerebral lesions that contributed to his death. The investigation revealed no defensive injuries on his hands suggesting he may have been unconscious or semi-conscious during the fall.

October 18: Liam Payne's grieving father arrives at Argentina

Liam Payne’s father, Geoff, arrived in Argentina on October 18 to identify his son. Geoff was overseeing arrangements to repatriate Liam’s body to the UK. While in Buenos Aires, he visited the CasaSur Hotel, where scenes emerged of him paying tribute at a makeshift memorial created by fans outside the hotel.

He read the notes left by mourners and kissed pictures of his son. During his visit, Geoff was not permitted to enter the exact room where Liam stayed due to the ongoing investigation but was shown a similar room.

October 18: Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy break silence on singer's passing

Just hours before his passing, Payne shared moments with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy who was enjoying a coffee and the view with him. Two days later, she posted tribute on Instagram, calling him “an angel” and sharing her enduring love for him.

In her message, Cassidy shared her disbelief over the events, stating, “Nothing about the past few days have felt real.” She requested privacy as she navigates her grief, ending the message with, “I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you, Liam.”

October 18: Insiders claim Liam Payne was "kicked out" of another hotel days before his tragic death

Liam Payne was reportedly kicked out of the Palacio Duhau, Park Hyatt Buenos Aires just days before his passing. Sources indicate that the singer was asked to leave due to disruptive behavior and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

After leaving the first hotel, Payne checked into the CasaSur Hotel, where he ultimately fell to his death. An insider revealed that Payne’s actions were causing disturbances for other guests, prompting the staff to take action.

October 18: Report says Liam Payne was dropped by his record label days before his death

Liam Payne was reportedly dropped by Universal Music just days before his tragic death. A source told The Daily Mail that despite receiving a substantial advance, he failed to recoup it, noting that “out of all the One Direction boys, Liam was on the wrong path musically.” Payne’s music career began in 2010 with One Direction, where he was initially signed to Sony while the band was still active.

October 18: Source claims Liam Payne allegedly procured drugs from hotel employee before his death

Sources claim that Liam Payne may have been using substances leading up to his death. According to an insider from the prosecutor's office, who spoke to PEOPLE on the condition of anonymity, authorities believe that a hotel employee may have procured drugs for the former One Direction member before his fatal fall at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

The source indicated that there is evidence supporting this claim and mentioned that an indictment for drug distribution could follow. Payne, who was 31 at the time of his death, was reportedly in a vulnerable state when the incident occurred.

October 18: Hotel guests reveal Liam Payne's heartbreaking statement about being in a boyband before his death

A hotel guest revealed a heartbreaking statement Liam Payne allegedly made just minutes before his fatal fall. Rebecca, who was staying at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, claimed to have interacted with the former One Direction star in the hotel lobby shortly before his death, as reported by the Daily Mail. During their 30 minute conversation, Payne reportedly told her, “I used to be in a boy band, that’s why I’m so f-ked up.”

October 18: Fans launch petition demanding the enactment of "Liam's Law"

A new petition titled “Liam’s Law” has been launched, calling for better mental health support for artists in the entertainment industry. Set up on Change.org following the tragic death of Liam Payne on October 16, the petition has already gathered over 40,000 signatures.

The petition urges lawmakers to introduce legislation that would safeguard the mental well being of artists, including regular mental health check-ups, adequate rest periods, and ongoing support. “The industry needs to be accountable for the welfare of their artists,” wrote the creator, Day Kv, pushing for change to protect those struggling with mental health.

October 19: Liam Payne's sister Ruth Gibbins issue statement about brother's death

Liam Payne’s sister, Ruth Gibbins, paid a tribute to her late brother following his tragic death. In an Instagram post, she shared unseen photos of Payne, including a photo from her wedding day, calling him her best friend. Gibbins stated, “My brain is struggling to catch up with what’s happening, and I don’t understand where you’ve gone.”

In her tribute, Gibbins mentioned Payne’s deep love for his One Direction bandmates, sharing that they often spoke about them. She ended her message by stating, “One last time, I need you to know, I’m here if you need anything, and I’d drive to the end of the universe to bring you back.”

October 19: Zayn Malik postpones US Leg of Stairway To The Sky Tour after "heartbreaking loss"

Zayn Malik postponed the US leg of his Stairway To The Sky tour following the tragic death of his former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne. In a statement on Instagram, Malik shared that the tour dates are being rescheduled for January, with all tickets remaining valid for the new dates.

Malik had announced his solo tour in September, set to begin on October 23. However, the tragic loss has led him to delay the US shows, with new dates expected to be announced soon.

October 21: Liam Payne's sister Nicola Payne break silence on brother's death

Liam Payne’s sister, Nicola Payne shared a tribute on Instagram hoping Liam had finally found some peace. She described him as an angel who spread kindness and joy, adding, “You were too good for this earth.”

Nicola also addressed the harsh online judgment Liam faced, showing frustration over how people judged him based on brief moments. She assured that the family will always remember him for the talented, loving person he was and promised that his son, Bear, would grow up knowing how much his father loved him. “We loved you, Liam, and we will always keep your memory alive,” she concluded.

October 21: Partial autopsy report reveals Liam Payne has "multiple substances" in his system at the time of death

A partial autopsy report has revealed that Payne had multiple substances in his system at the time of his tragic death. According to sources from ABC News, the former One Direction singer, who died after falling from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires had ingested pink cocaine, a mix of methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA, and other drugs, as well as cocaine, benzodiazepine, and crack. Authorities also found an improvised aluminum pipe used for drug consumption in his hotel room.

October 21: Source claims Liam Payne's "erratic behavior" ramped up after Kate Cassidy left Argentina

A source close to Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, claimed that his erratic behavior worsened after she left their Argentina vacation days before his death. “He seemed like a different person when she wasn’t around,” an insider told PEOPLE, referring to recent Snapchat videos of the singer.

Another source shared that Cassidy had been a huge support to Payne, particularly during his legal troubles with his ex-fiancee Maya Henry. She had stood by him through the tough times, according to those close to the couple.

October 21: Cops probe investigation into hotel employee who allegedly supplied drugs to Liam Payne

Authorities in Argentina are intensifying their investigation into Liam Payne’s tragic death, focusing on a hotel employee suspected of supplying him with anti-anxiety meds. According to sources, police are questioning all staff at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, where the One Direction star fatally fell from a third-story balcony.

Investigators are trying to determine if the employee provided Payne with any of the substances found in his system, including cocaine, crack, ketamine, ecstasy, and pink cocaine, per the initial autopsy.

October 21: Late One Direction star's dad reportedly helping investigation into his tragic death, officials confirm

Liam Payne’s father, Geoff Payne, is reportedly assisting Argentinian authorities in their investigation into his son’s tragic death, TMZ reported. Geoff arrived in Buenos Aires two days after Liam’s fatal fall. He met with officials, offering to share everything he knows about his son's life to help uncover the truth behind the incident.

Authorities are still conducting toxicological and histopathological studies, analyzing cell phone data, security footage, and interviewing witnesses. Geoff's cooperation comes as the investigation continues, with British authorities also involved due to Liam’s citizenship.

