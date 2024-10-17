‘You’re Gross’: Alessia Cara Calls Out Publication For Posting Pictures Of Liam Payne's Dead Body After 1D Star's Tragic Death; Details

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of a death.

Alessia Cara has seemingly expressed disgust over a media outlet that posted a picture of Liam Payne's dead body minutes after his demise due to a fatal fall. Her words are simple and well-targeted in an X post where the late One Direction member's fans have gathered to support her sentiment.

Cara's tweet has over 5 million views and numerous comments from fans expressing discontent at TMZ for posting cropped images of Liam's corpse. Payne’s unexpected death on October 16 2024 left the world in shock. He was found dead after falling off the third flood of CasaSur Hotel in Palermo, where he was checked in during his 2-week-long visit.

As per reports and presumably as first detailed by the aforementioned outlet, the 31-year-old ex-One Direction singer died from injuries sustained in the fall. The publication included some suggestively edited images of the late singer's body from the site of his death. They pinpointed his identifiable body tattoos located on his wrist and waist area.

TMZ blatantly wrote about receiving a graphic picture of Liam’s body on a wooden deck at the hotel with chairs by the side. They showcased his notable tattoos including one of a clock on his left forearm and a scorpion tattoo on his abdomen. On her X account, Cara was furious as she lambasted the outlet for their inappropriate conduct.

She wrote while tagging the publication, "You're gross @tmz".

Fans all over social media began slamming the publication for the same leading them to remove the image from their report, however, the pictures are yet to be omitted from the internet entirely since some X users have already caught on.

One user wrote on X, "TMZ posting part of a photo of Liam Payne’s dead body in an article announcing his death is beyond deplorable. I can’t tell if I’m losing my mind lately or if society has always been this overtly morally decrepit."

Another fan noted while going through the outlet's original story, "TMZ posted edited photos of Liam Payne’s dead body in this article, then really had the nerve & audacity to write ‘Click to read more’." The user reprimanded this conduct calling it "an indefensible, reprehensible & disrespectful thing to have done."

Netizens considered it disgusting to publish such graphic content while others lamented the death of Liam Payne, condemning the disrespectful publication of such pictures.

