Lindsay Lohan's Witty Response To Disney CEO About Playing Twins in The Parent Trap Will Leave You In Splits; Find Out

As iconic as she can get, young Lindsay Lohan once told the Disney CEO that she deserved twice the pay for her role in the cult-classic blockbuster The Parent Trap, which was released in 1998. Despite not having a twin, Lohan’s remarkable ability to portray two identical sisters in the film convinced fans otherwise.

In her latest interview with Watch What Happens Live, the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress recounted all the fun back and forth chat she had with then Disney’s CEO Michael Eisner after the film came out. Eisner had asked Lohan, "Where’s your twin?" eliciting a clever reply from the young actress.

The Just My Luck star hilariously replied that she should have been paid double since she played both characters. Lohan shared the anecdote with host Andy Cohen, saying, "I was so young, I don’t even know how I thought to say this, but I’ll never forget it. I said, ‘Well, you should’ve paid me double because I don’t have one.’"

For the unversed, The Parent Trap is a much-loved remake movie directed by Nancy Meyers which features Lohan playing Hallie and Annie, the twins who were separated at birth and meet at a summer camp. They switch their places in their respective families in a scheme to reunite their parents played by Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson.

It is an adaptation of Erich Kästner's 1949 German novel Lisa and Lottie (Das doppelte Lottchen). The movie grossed 92.1 million USD at the box office against a budget of 15 million USD.

Lohan has expressed positive interest in the idea of starring in a reboot, stating however that it was something she would be in only if Meyers was behind the project. As for her upcoming movie, Lindsay Lohan will be appearing with Jamie Lee Curtis in Freakier Friday, which is the sequel to their Disney film made in 2003, premiering August 8, 2025.

