Did Lindsay Lohan Undergo Plastic Surgery? Learn As Fans Comment On Mean Girl Actress’s New Look

Lindsay Lohan has come a long way in the Hollywood film industry. The actress is rocking the headlines as she is now being rumored to have had plastic surgery. Fans started speculating the same after her recent social media photos.

Her attendance at the premiere of her Netflix film Our Little Secret in November 2024 added fuel to the fire of rumors as netizens pointed out that her skin looked smooth in pictures from the event. As per a report by Life and Style magazine, Lindsay Lohan’s die-hards have previously spread the rumors as they believed her appearance had changed.

However, these words still happen to be rumors, as Lindsay Lohan, herself has not shared any comment on the speculations. With that, neither a word from any insider or her representative has upsurged.

Reports suggest that a few social media users think that in her latest Instagram photos, the actress looked “different.”

Meanwhile, it is essential to know that the Herbie: Fully Loaded actress has now come forth to experience some big life-changing events, with her also becoming a mother back in the year 2023.

For those who do not know, Lohan gave birth to her first baby back in July 2023. She welcomed her son, who is named Luai, with her husband Bader Shammas.

Within less than six months, the Get a Clue actress attended the premiere of the new Mean Girls film, which was held in New York City, in January 2024. Here she was seen donning a midsection cutout black dress, which she made look even more presentable with a sparkly belt around her waist.

Our Little Secret will be out on November 27.

