'Long Time Coming': Pete Davidson Reflects On Past Relationships, Says He Doesn't Want To Be 'Loser' Who Just Dates

Pete Davidson wants to change his dating lifestyle for good! The Saturday Night alum who recently checked into rehab reflected on some major mistakes of his life in the facility and decided on the changes he’d like to implement. When the comedian backed out from his hit Peacock show, Bupkis, his sudden move left everyone confused.

He later clarified that his decision was influenced by the epiphany he had about his life. In an interview with W Magazine, Davidson admitted that he wanted to take a break from the limelight and work on healing himself. “I got hit on the face with the Hollywood shovel. It was a long time coming, and I needed it,” he told the outlet.

According to the actor, his past life in the public eye revolved too much around whoever he was dating at the time. He has famously dated several A-list personalities in Hollywood, including Kaia Gerber, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Emily Ratajkowski, Phoebe Dynevor, Madelyn Cline, and others.

“I don’t want to be this f—ing loser who just dates people. That’s not who I am,” he said, referring to his past relationships. In 2021, his relationship with the SKIMS founder took over the tabloids. The couple made their relationship red carpet official at the 2022 Met Gala and later in an episode of Kim’s reality show, The Kardashians.

Davidson's brief engagement to pop star Grande in 2018 also became a sensational topic at the time. Recently, he admitted that these relationships took a toll on his mental health, which led him to take the step towards getting better. "I'm very happy where I am right now, mentally," he admitted.

In March 2023, during his appearance on the Real Ones podcast, the actor admitted that he felt like a "f—ing loser" when SNL started making jokes about his romantic relationships.

"I'm in my 20's, and I've dated people. And for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people. I don't think it's interesting," he said at the time. Davidson said it was a "really s---ty feeling" when fans were more interested in his dating life than his career.