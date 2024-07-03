TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to drug abuse.

Keke Jabbar, who rose to fame as a reality TV star from the show Love & Marriage: Huntsville, has passed away at 42. On Tuesday, July 2, social media star Marcella Speaks revealed Jabbar's passing upon receiving the statement from Jabbar's family. The cause of her death was not revealed.

Family says Keke Jabbar will be sorely missed

During a YouTube livestream, Marcella read the family's statement and revealed that Jabbar passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love. The statement further read, "She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love and laughter. She will be sorely missed."

Jabbar's cousin LaTisha Moore Scott, who appears in the OWN reality series also posted about the news of her death on social media. She requested privacy from fans at this difficult time. Keke Jabbar is now survived by her three children, her husband, her parents, and her cousins.

Who was Keke Jabbar?

On the reality TV show, Jabbar and Scott had a notorious falling out throughout their relationship. Cameras captured their tenuous relationship, including heated exchanges.

Jabbar and Scott engaged in a heated argument in a scene from a previous season, which culminated with Jabbar hurling a drink in Scott's face. Jabbar was accused earlier this year of passing a drug test by using someone else's urine and of consuming hard narcotics.

Advertisement

Love & Marriage: Huntsville

Love & Marriage: Huntsville is the story of three successful African-American couples who have been lifelong friends and work together to resurrect Huntsville, Alabama, via their joint real estate company, The Comeback Group. The Kingdom of King The Love & Marriage franchise is produced by ITV America in collaboration with Reign Entertainment.

ALSO READ: 'Truth Will Be Revealed': Billy Ray Cyrus Posts Cryptic Image Amid His Bitter Divorce With Ex Firerose