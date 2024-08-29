Ludacris recently took a trip to Alaska and managed to cross something off his bucket list. The rapper-turned-actor from Atlanta shared a video on Instagram on Monday, showing himself sipping glacier water from Alaska. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Water So Good It Tastes Like GOD Made It. Well, Because He Did."

In the video, Ludacris mentions that Alaska is home to half of the world's glaciers and that he couldn't just come here and enjoy a show without trying something special. He says, "You know I have a bucket list, or the f— it list as I like to refer to it, and this is the first time I've ever tasted fresh glacier water." He then takes a sip and murmurs, "Here we go." The clip ends abruptly with Luda exclaiming, "Oh my God."

However, the video sparked concern among fans, with many expressing their worries in the comments section. The video terrified some viewers, who feared he might be dangerously risking his health by drinking from the glacier.

Fortunately, Ludacris seems to be doing well. In a follow-up video, he added: "I know I'm a water snob, but that glacier water tasted better than any water I've ever had, and I felt it as I drank. I felt like every cell in my human body was being hydrated and rejuvenated at the same damn time."

Glacier water should not be consumed by humans unless it has been thoroughly purified since it may include harmful substances like bacteria, parasites, and viruses that are undetectable to the naked eye.

Ludacris will continue his road trip this week, stopping at state fairs in Oregon and Colorado before flying to Las Vegas to play at Zouk, a nightclub, to cap off Labor Day weekend.

