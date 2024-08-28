Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Divorce: JLo Was 'Encouraged' To Release Documentary Before Split

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage is over as JLo reportedly filed for divorce. In a new twist, however, Insiders close to the former couple, revealed that Affleck ‘encouraged’ On the Flood singer to release their documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told featuring the romance of the couple.

But there’s more to the documentary than that, at least behind the scenes. It was previously revealed that Affleck saved his love letters to Jennifer Lopez during his marriage to Jennifer Garner and it has stirred up some controversy. Affleck was seemingly unhappy with making the letters public. However, insiders say Garner is completely supportive of Affleck and Lopez's reunion.

It seems the actress is happy for her ex-husband and his current partner, John Miller. “Ben would love for the outside world not to know about his love letters,” a source exclusively told DailyMail.com. “But he is a romantic, and as much as he loved Jennifer, he never got over JLo,” the source added.

Affleck’s role in the Prime Video documentary about his relationship with JLo was quite significant. The film, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which was released earlier this year, revealed several details of the couple's romance. Lopez’s musical film, This Is Me…Now: A Love Story also seemingly reflected her love for the actor.

Insiders reveal that Affleck was heavily involved in the creative process for these projects. "[Ben] was the one who had control, pretty much," a source told People. He was very much in “favor” of the project. Additionally, he was a “driving force” for Lopez “to do the movie and the album and then he insisted on the documentary, where it looked like he was hesitant and almost surprised by it." However, that was a “false narrative," the source added.

Another source told People that the duo had conflicted over the production of the documentary. Originally it was the idea of The Accountant star, “The documentary was Ben’s idea for his company, Artists Equity,” the source revealed. However, JLo’s team “didn’t want to do it since she was focused on the album and Amazon original video project.”

The Air actor was still supportive of “making the movie and her album” and he was pretty much involved in the editing process and he knew “every step of the way what she was doing," the first source told the outlet.

Reportedly the 52-year-old loved the movie and album even though he looks surprised by the aspect of making the film. “When you look at the doc, it looks like he's surprised by it and not signing up for it,” the source added claiming, “he was playing the role of playing the regular guy and meanwhile, he was the engine in back of it."

As per the source, he even took the narrative away from the director to make the narrative as he wanted to share with the public but still, he was very proud of the 55-year-old.

While the narrative presented in the documentary seemed to be funny at the time of its release, now it seems “almost like he's justifying it.” Now, as per Luminate, U.S. viewership of the Prime Video documentary skyrocketed following the split of the couple as the Atlas actor filed for divorce on August 20.

