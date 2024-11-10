Mariah Carey’s Kids Make Special Appearance During Their Mom’s First Performance At L.A. Christmas Show; Details Inside

Mariah Carey performed at her first concert of the Christmas series in Los Angeles with her twins joining her on the stage. Carey’s kids, Moroccan and Monroe, took the center stage during the intermission of their mother’s performance and put up a show for the audience, who couldn’t stop cheering for them. While Carey’s son played the drums, his sister, Monroe, danced along the beats.

As the twins managed to entertain the viewers, at one point the singer intervened and sweetly asked the kids, "What do you guys think about taking over the show while I go backstage for a little while?" The 13-year-olds immediately quipped to ask their mom, "Really? Seriously, Mom?"

The musician then stated, "Yes! Come on, you're going to be great," and called her glam team to escort her down the stage by claiming, "You know I always need an escort.”

Later, the twins performed with a group of background dancers. The duo put up a performance on a mashup of Let It Snow and Deck the Halls. Moreover, the siblings also twinned in red outfits and switched their roles as the song changed.

At the end of their little concert, the kids blurted out their wish list for the holiday season in front of the fans. Monroe began with saying, "Well, I was just hoping for a few things... nothing too major.”

Moroccan went on to add, "Wait, I think I remember your list! You wanted... a Birkin, a pink Lambo—wooh, we can't even drive! You, my momma's child."

Monroe also revealed that she is looking forward to getting a Schiaparelli for Christmas. As for Carey’s kids, the musician shares her twin with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. The former couple welcomed their kids in 2011. Carey and Cannon had been married for 8 years, from 2008 till 2016.

Speaking of co-parenting her kids with Nick, Mariah revealed to People Magazine in 2018: "Whenever we can show that — even if we're not together, [that] we love each other unconditionally — and become that fine example to our children, they'll grow up to be good human beings, hopefully."

On the work front, Mariah Carey will be continuing her Christmas show throughout the holiday season.

