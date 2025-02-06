Mason Gooding Hints at Matthew Lillard's Return to Scream 7; Teases Twists No One Can ‘Anticipate’

Mason Gooding, known for starring in the Scream franchise, teased the upcoming installment in a recent interview. The actor’s character Chad Meeks-Martin was *spoiler alert* brutally stabbed towards the end of Scream VI by two Ghostface killers. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Gooding recalled shooting the gory sequel.

“The dual Ghostface ribcage stab was really rad to film,” he tells the outlet. Yet his character is returning for the next sequel, which is currently being filmed in Atlanta. Although Goding couldn’t reveal much about the seventh installment of the franchise, he did tease his and returning actor Matthew Lillard’s storyline.

He admitted that Lillard played a “huge” part in his life as he helped him understand and love the medium. Gooding explained that the Scooby Doo actor was reigning the genre since starring in the first Scream movie yet remained grounded throughout his career.

The actor revealed that he was surprised by the changed dynamic of Lillard’s character Stu Macher. “[The] dynamic in 7 is far different than I imagine anyone will be able to anticipate, and they will absolutely deliver,” he added.

Kevin Williamson, who helped launch the franchise by working in the first three movies will be directing the 7th film. In addition to Lillard, cast members including Neve Campbell and Scott Foley, among others, will be reprising their original roles.

Gooding said he can’t wait for people to witness what Lillard and “incredible” Foley bring to the table in the upcoming sequel. Scream is a horror film that follows killers wearing the infamous Ghostface mask while they commit gruesome murders.

The last film of the franchise showed a new killer wearing the same mask and filling the town of Woodsboro with terror. The killer “begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past,” as per the official synopsis.