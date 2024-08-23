Matthew Rhys Joins Netflix’s Mystery Thriller Project The Beast In Me; DETAILS Inside

Emmy winning actor Matthew Rhys has been cast as one of the leads of Netflix’s upcoming mystery thriller titled The Beast In Me. As the name suggests it will be a test of the characters' inner demons and its fatal impact on their life. Claire Danes, known for her role in the 1994 Little Women, among others, is already on board as the other lead!

The story will follow acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Danes) whose world came crashing down after the tragic death of her young son. In the aftermath, she recedes from public life, struggles to write and is haunted by a ghost of her younger self.

She eventually finds a subject for her book after meeting a sketchy yet fascinating real estate mogul Nile Sheldon (Rhys) who was once a prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. Wiggs is strangely drawn to this man and finds herself compulsively chasing after the truth and unraveling his demons rather than facing her own. Unbeknownst to both, this cat and mouse chase is headed towards a deadly turn.

Rhys is best known for his role in the critically acclaimed FX series The Americans for which he earned his first PrimeTime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of KGB Agent Philip Jennings in 2018. The five time Emmy nominee was most recently nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor category in 2021 for his role in HBO’s Perry Mason.

Meanwhile, Danes is serving as executive producer on The Beast In Me alongside Gabe Rotter and showrunner Howard Gordon. The film’s directed by Antonio Campos and penned by American Horror Story writer Daniel Pearle. Jeff Ross and David Kissinger for Conaco, Jodie Foster and Caroline Baron, comedian and talk show host Conan O’Brien and 20th Television Studio are also on board as executive producers.