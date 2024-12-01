Meghan Trainor Regrets Getting 'Too Much' Cosmetic Prodecure On Her Face Because Of THIS; Says 'I Messed Up'

Meghan Trainor, known for her hit songs like Made You Look and Me Too, has always openly admitted to getting cosmetic procedures done. On the November 20 episode of the Workin' On It with Meghan Trainor & Ryan Trainor podcast, she spoke about the procedures she regretted doing. “I got too much Botox, and I need help,” the Grammy winner admitted.

“I messed up. I've had Botox, like, a handful of times … just my forehead,” Trainor added. Upon someone’s suggestion, she decided to get filler on her upper lip, hoping it would look plump and full, but the end result turned out messy.

“Someone convinced me with my little lips that if you did a lip flip, you put filler right above your upper lip, that you could have a beautiful flip on your upper lip,” she said. However, since the procedure was completed, she “cannot smile anymore.” She then looked at the camera, smiling, and said, “Look, this is as big as I can smile.”

The podcast co-host and her brother Ryan Trainor recalled visiting a Home Goods together and realizing at the time that his sister could not smile. “My inside thoughts became my outside thoughts,” he added. That was the first time the All About That Bass singer got a reality check, and she hasn’t been able to unsee it ever since.

“Everywhere I go, I cannot smile. My face hurts to smile, to even try,” she added. The Dear Future Husband hitmaker continued to make of herself and showed her recent picture to the camera, taken during her visit to a dog shelter. “I don’t look happy. I look like I smelled someone’s fart … somebody help me!” she said, pointing at the picture.

Although she advised the listeners not to try “everything,” she opened up about her plans to get a breast augmentation done in a previous episode of the podcast. Trainor revealed that after having two children — sons Riley, 3, and Barry, 1, with husband Daryl Sabara — she’s been dealing with “saggy” breasts, which also hindered her confidence while performing on stage. “I can't wait till I can get a boob job,” she added.