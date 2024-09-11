Melvin Gregg And Chelsea Frei Join The Office Spinoff Alongside THIS Never Have I Ever Star; Find Out

The Office fans must be on cloud nine as seemingly the spinoff of the same series was announced along with the cast that will be featured in the highly anticipated series. The show includes Melvin Gregg and Chelsea Frei along with Ramona Young, per Palisadian Post.

Young was previously featured in Mindy Kalings’s Never Have I Ever portraying, Eleanor Wong. Apart from that was also featured in Half Baked: Totally High, Unpregnant, Santa Clarita Diet, The Prank, and many more. She posted about it on her Instagram, with a caption, “I have no words. Only parkour. So so so grateful.”

Gregg has also previously appeared in Hulu’s Snowfall, American Vandall, The Way Back, The Blackening, and House Party. After the wonderful announcement of his new venture, she shared a post celebrating the milestone.

The actor captioned, “Blessed!!! Through my work I wish to not only entertain but to hopefully inspire,” adding, “My followers have seen me come so far; from silly videos on vine to building a family and a budding acting career, sketches with the homies to scenes with some of the biggest stars on the planet.”

Another actress who has also joined the cast of the upcoming show, Frei has an impressive work background as well. She has previously worked in My Father’s Daughter, Time Traveller’s Wife, The Moodys, The Last O.G., Dollface, and Poker Face.

The actress also shared a post about her embarking journey with the exciting project on Instagram. She wrote the caption, “The second picture is when I found out about this ludicrous news a few months ago and I’ve been smiling like that ever since!!!”

Advertisement

Apart from the three individuals, other cast members in the upcoming venture include Domhnall Gleeson and The White Lotus season 2 breakout actress, Sabrina Impacciatore.

According to People magazine, the spinoff is speculated to be titled The Paper and it is seemingly not the exact spinoff or the reboot of the original sitcom. However, it will take up the NBC series’ iconic mockumentary style and also happen in the same universe as The Office. The new project will be executive-produced by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman. Along with them, Ben Silverman, Howard Klein, and Banijay American, and the creators of the British version of the show, Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant will also be exec. producers.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk’s Bizarre Response To Taylor Swift Endorsing Kamala Harris Sends Internet Reeling; Netizens Call It Weird And Creepy