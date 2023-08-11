meryl streep movies

Meryl Streep stands out as one of the most cherished and acclaimed actors across generations. Her name quickly surfaces when discussing the finest actors in history. From her early breakthroughs in films like "Kramer vs. Kramer" and "Sophie's Choice" to her compelling roles in iconic movies such as "The Devil Wears Prada" and "Mamma Mia!", Streep's unparalleled range and emotional depth have earned her numerous accolades, including multiple Academy Awards. With an impressive record, she has secured three Oscars and an astounding 21 nominations, the highest for any actor. Streep's presence elevates every movie she appears in. Choosing the top 15 Streep films is a challenging task, but we've managed to compile the list. These movies have not only garnered appreciation from audiences but also earned recognition from the Academy.

1. The Deer Hunter (1978)

Genre: War/Drama

War/Drama Star Cast: Robert De Niro, John Cazale, John Savage, Christopher Walken, Meryl Streep, George Dzundza, Chuck Aspegren, Shirley Stoler.

Robert De Niro, John Cazale, John Savage, Christopher Walken, Meryl Streep, George Dzundza, Chuck Aspegren, Shirley Stoler. Director: Michael Cimino

Michael Cimino Writer: Michael Cimino

Michael Cimino Runtime: 3h 3m

3h 3m Year of release: 1978

1978 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Streep debuted in "Julia." Then came "The Deer Hunter," earning her a Best Supporting Actress nomination. She acted alongside De Niro, Walken, and her partner at the time, Cazale, in the Best Picture winner. The film is directed by Michael Cimino and captures the lives of three working-class friends in a small Pennsylvania town. As they prepare for deployment to Vietnam, the movie delves into their close bond and the challenges they face on the battlefield and at home. The story navigates themes of friendship, sacrifice, and the profound impact of war on individuals and communities.





2. Manhattan (1979)

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Star Cast: Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Mariel Hemingway, Michael Murphy, Meryl Streep

Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Mariel Hemingway, Michael Murphy, Meryl Streep Director: Woody Allen

Woody Allen Writer: Woody Allen

Woody Allen Runtime: 1h 36m

1h 36m Year of release: 1979

1979 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.8/10

"Manhattan," released in 1979, is a classic American film directed by Woody Allen. Set against the iconic backdrop of New York City, the movie artfully navigates complex relationships and personal dilemmas. Meryl Streep, a brilliant actress, delivers a captivating performance, enriching the narrative with her exceptional talent. The film's exploration of love, identity, and the vibrant urban life of Manhattan resonates deeply with audiences, showcasing Allen's unique storytelling. Streep's presence adds depth to the cast, contributing to the movie's emotional intensity.





3. The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981)

Advertisement

Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Star Cast: Meryl Streep, Jeremy Irons, Hilton McRae, Emily Morgan, Charlotte Mitchell

Meryl Streep, Jeremy Irons, Hilton McRae, Emily Morgan, Charlotte Mitchell Director: Karel Reisz

Karel Reisz Writer: Karel Reisz

Karel Reisz Runtime: 2h 7m

2h 7m Year of release: 1981

1981 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 6.9/10

"The French Lieutenant’s Woman," a 1981 film directed by Karel Reisz, stars acclaimed actress Meryl Streep in a dual role that showcases her exceptional talent. Set in Victorian England, the story intertwines a present-day love affair with a historical romance, portraying the complexities of passion and societal expectations. Streep's nuanced performance captures the enigmatic allure of both characters, highlighting her remarkable range and captivating presence on screen.





4. Out of Africa (1985)

Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Star Cast: Meryl Streep, Robert Redford, Klaus Maria Brandauer, Michael Kitchen

Meryl Streep, Robert Redford, Klaus Maria Brandauer, Michael Kitchen Director: Sydney Pollack

Sydney Pollack Writer: Sydney Pollack

Sydney Pollack Runtime: 2h 41m

2h 41m Year of release: 1985

1985 OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Jio Cinema IMDb rating: 7.1/10

"Out of Africa," released in 1985, is a captivating romantic drama film set in the early 20th century. This cinematic masterpiece stars the remarkable Meryl Streep, an iconic figure in the realm of acting. Streep delivers a mesmerizing performance, portraying the real-life Danish writer Karen Blixen, also known by her pen name Isak Dinesen, with unparalleled grace and depth.

The film invites audiences to journey back in time to colonial Kenya, where Blixen embarks on an extraordinary odyssey filled with love, adventure, and self-discovery. The lush African landscapes serve as a breathtaking backdrop for the unfolding tale of Blixen's passionate romance with the enigmatic hunter Denys Finch Hatton, played by Robert Redford.





5. Heartburn (1986)

Genre: Drama/Romance

Drama/Romance Star Cast: Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson, Jeff Daniels, Maureen Stapleton, Stockard Channing

Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson, Jeff Daniels, Maureen Stapleton, Stockard Channing Director: Mike Nichols

Mike Nichols Writer: Mike Nichols

Mike Nichols Runtime: 1h 48m

1h 48m Year of release: 1986

1986 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 6.1/10

This marks Streep's second film on the list under the direction of the late, esteemed Mike Nichols. The initial one was "Silkwood." "Heartburn" has a lighter tone, giving room for Streep and Jack Nicholson to exude charm and enjoy themselves. Notably, this also represents Nora Ephron's debut as a sole screenwriter. The story is drawn from her own autobiographical novel, making it a seemingly effortless endeavor for her.

Advertisement





6. A Cry in the Dark (1988)

Genre: Drama/Docudrama

Drama/Docudrama Star Cast: Meryl Streep, Sam Neill, Dale Reeves, David Hoflin, Jason Reason, Michael Wetter, Kane Barton, Trent Roberts.

Meryl Streep, Sam Neill, Dale Reeves, David Hoflin, Jason Reason, Michael Wetter, Kane Barton, Trent Roberts. Director: Fred Schepisi

Fred Schepisi Writer: Fred Schepisi

Fred Schepisi Runtime: 2 hours

2 hours Year of release: 1988

1988 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 6.9/10

"A Cry in the Dark" is a compelling 1988 film that stars the legendary Meryl Streep, showcasing her remarkable talent in an unforgettable performance. Set against the backdrop of a true story, the film delves into the harrowing tale of a mother's fight for justice and her desperate struggle to clear her name.

Streep portrays Lindy Chamberlain, a woman whose life is shattered when her baby daughter disappears during a camping trip in the Australian outback. The film masterfully weaves together elements of drama, suspense, and legal intrigue, as Lindy finds herself wrongly accused of her own child's murder. Streep's portrayal captures the depth of a mother's grief and determination as she navigates the media frenzy and legal complexities surrounding her case.





7. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Star Cast: Anne Hathaway, Andy Sachs, Meryl Streep, Miranda Priestly, Emily Blunt,

Anne Hathaway, Andy Sachs, Meryl Streep, Miranda Priestly, Emily Blunt, Director: David Frankel

David Frankel Writer: David Frankel

David Frankel Runtime: 1h 49m

1h 49m Year of release: 2006

2006 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 8.5/10

"The Devil Wears Prada" portrays high-fashion's demanding world. Young Andrea enters as an assistant to Miranda Priestly, editor-in-chief of a top fashion magazine. Andrea faces tough tasks. Demanding hours strain her personal life. Colleagues gossip. Yet, she transforms. Gain style. Confidence grows. Andrea finds strength. Eventually, she chooses self-respect over a toxic job. Film captures fashion's allure and workplace challenges.





8. Julie & Julia (2009)

Advertisement

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Star Cast: Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Stanley Tucci, Chris Messina, Linda Emond.

Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Stanley Tucci, Chris Messina, Linda Emond. Director: Nora Ephron

Nora Ephron Writer: Nora Ephron

Nora Ephron Runtime: 2h 3m

2h 3m Year of release: 2009

2009 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 7/10

"Julie & Julia," a delightful cinematic creation released in 2009, beautifully showcases the talents of the renowned actress Meryl Streep in an enchanting tale that melds passion, food, and self-discovery. Set against the vibrant backdrop of culinary artistry and personal fulfillment, this film paints a compelling picture of two parallel lives intersecting across time.

Meryl Streep, a paragon of acting prowess, flawlessly embodies the legendary chef Julia Child. Her remarkable portrayal captures the essence of Child's exuberance and culinary genius, infusing the character with a captivating charm that resonates with audiences. Streep's impeccable mastery of the American English accent lends authenticity to the character, creating an immersive experience for viewers.





9. August: Osage County (2013)

Genre: Drama/Comedy

Drama/Comedy Star Cast: Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Chris Cooper, Ewan McGregor, Margo Martindale, Sam Shepard, Dermot Mulroney, Julianne Nicholson.

Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Chris Cooper, Ewan McGregor, Margo Martindale, Sam Shepard, Dermot Mulroney, Julianne Nicholson. Director: John Wells

John Wells Writer: Tracy Letts

Tracy Letts Runtime: 2h 1m

2h 1m Year of release: 2013

2013 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 8.5/10

"August: Osage County" started as a well-regarded play about a troubled family. The story's about a dysfunctional family. They reunite after a family crisis. The acting's powerful, with Meryl Streep. The family's secrets unravel. There's tension and emotion. The film explores complex relationships. It's set in Oklahoma. The family confronts painful truths. The performances are intense. The film's adapted from a play. It's a gripping portrayal of family struggles.





10. The Post (2017)

Genre: Drama/Thriller

Drama/Thriller Star Cast: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, Tracy Letts

Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, Tracy Letts Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Writer: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Runtime: 1h 56m

1h 56m Year of release: 2017

2017 OTT Platform: Zee5

Zee5 IMDb rating: 7.2/10

"The Post," a film from 2017, offers an engaging account of journalistic integrity and courage. Set in the 1970s, the story revolves around The Washington Post's determination to publish classified Pentagon Papers, revealing government secrets. With a talented cast led by Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, the movie showcases the pivotal role of the press in upholding truth and accountability.

Advertisement

11. Adaptation (2002)

Genre: Drama/Comedy

Drama/Comedy Star Cast: Nicolas Cage, Tilda Swinton, Meryl Streep, Chris Cooper, Jay Tavare, Litefoot, Roger Willie, Jim Beaver.

Nicolas Cage, Tilda Swinton, Meryl Streep, Chris Cooper, Jay Tavare, Litefoot, Roger Willie, Jim Beaver. Director: Spike Jonze

Spike Jonze Writer: Susan Orlean

Susan Orlean Runtime: 1h 55m

1h 55m Year of release: 2002

2002 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.7/10

"Adaptation" is a 2002 film directed by Spike Jonze, featuring the renowned actress Meryl Streep. This American comedy-drama explores the intricate world of screenwriting, personal growth, and the creative process. Streep portrays Susan Orlean, a real-life author, whose book "The Orchid Thief" becomes the basis for the film's narrative.

Set against the backdrop of the Florida swamps, the story follows Charlie Kaufman, played by Nicolas Cage, a neurotic and self-doubting screenwriter tasked with adapting Orlean's non-fiction work into a screenplay. Frustrated by his own struggles with writer's block, Kaufman grapples with his feelings of inadequacy and envy towards his more successful twin brother, Donald, also played by Cage. As Kaufman dives deeper into the adaptation process, the lines between reality and fiction blur, leading to unexpected and often humorous twists.





12. The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

Genre: Thriller/Political

Thriller/Political Star Cast: Denzel Washington, Liev Schreiber, Meryl Streep, Kimberly Elise

Denzel Washington, Liev Schreiber, Meryl Streep, Kimberly Elise Director: Jonathan Demme

Jonathan Demme Writer: Jonathan Demme

Jonathan Demme Runtime: 2h 9m

2h 9m Year of release: 2004

2004 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 6.6/10

"The Manchurian Candidate," a gripping 2004 thriller, stars the talented Meryl Streep in a captivating role. With her exceptional acting prowess, Streep brings depth and intrigue to the story. Set in the realm of political intrigue and psychological manipulation, the film explores the unsettling consequences of brainwashing and mind control. Streep's compelling portrayal adds a layer of complexity to the narrative, making it a must-watch cinematic experience. Her masterful performance, combined with the film's thought-provoking themes, ensures that "The Manchurian Candidate" remains a thought-provoking and engaging exploration of power, deception, and the human psyche.

Advertisement





13. The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Star Cast: Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep, Annie Corley, Victor Slezak

Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep, Annie Corley, Victor Slezak Director: Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood Writer: Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood Runtime: 2h 15m

2h 15m Year of release: 1995

1995 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.6/10

"The Bridges of Madison County" is a 1995 American romantic drama film, starring the renowned actress Meryl Streep. Set in rural Iowa, the story revolves around the unexpected and passionate love affair between Francesca Johnson, portrayed by Streep, a lonely Italian war bride, and Robert Kincaid, a photographer. As their connection deepens, they navigate the complexities of love, commitment, and sacrifice.

Streep's masterful performance captures the emotional nuances of the characters, immersing the audience in a captivating exploration of love's transformative power against the backdrop of picturesque landscapes and iconic covered bridges. The film delicately delves into the intricacies of human emotions, leaving a lasting impact on American cinema.





14. Mamma Mia! (2008)

Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Star Cast: Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep, Annie Corley, Victor Slezak

Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep, Annie Corley, Victor Slezak Director: Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood Writer: Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood Runtime: 2h 15m

2h 15m Year of release: 1995

1995 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.6/10

"Mamma Mia!" (2008) is a lively musical film that showcases the extraordinary talent of Meryl Streep. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of a Greek island, Streep's captivating performance as Donna Sheridan, a spirited hotel owner, steals the show. Her charismatic portrayal embodies the essence of the film's joyful and heartwarming narrative. Streep's exceptional vocal prowess and magnetic presence infuse the character with authenticity and depth, making Donna's journey of rediscovering love and identity all the more enchanting. Through her portrayal, Streep not only elevates the film's entertainment value but also reaffirms her status as a legendary actress capable of delivering remarkable and unforgettable performances.

Advertisement





15. Little Women (2019)

Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Star Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern

Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern Director: Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig Writer: Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig Runtime: 2h 15m

2h 15m Year of release: 2019

2019 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.8/10

"Little Women" (2019) is a heartfelt American period drama film directed by Greta Gerwig. Starring Meryl Streep among other talented actors, it is an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel. Set during the Civil War, the movie follows the lives of the March sisters as they navigate the challenges of growing up, pursuing dreams, and finding their places in a society constrained by gender norms. Streep's portrayal adds depth to the character of Aunt March, offering wisdom and wit.

Also read: Nicholas Sparks movies that ignite the heart: From The Last Song to The Notebook