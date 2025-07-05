KPop Demon Hunters' Fictional Group Saja Boys Beats BTS record, ARMY is not happy

KPop Demon Hunters is one of the most loved animated films of recent times. While it was expected for the film to perform decently, what was unexpected was the popularity of the fictional boy band.

The Saja Boys, who made an appearance in the Netflix film, created history by climbing up to the second position on Spotify with their track from the film, Your Idol.

With the achievement, the fictional boy band managed to dethrone BTS, whose Dynamite track debuted at the 3rd position in 2020. As for the soundtrack of KPop Demon Hunters, it stands at no. 8 on the Billboard charts and is only expected to rise from here.

How have the BTS fans reacted to Saja Boys overtaking the Korean boy band?

The fans of BTS are not too thrilled by the fictional group overtaking their favorites. However, the musicians of the band have been enjoying the music of Saja Boys and loving the animated movie.

The Member RM was heard crooning to the lyrics of Soda Pop by the latter band during a live stream.

For those wondering if there are real singers behind the fictional boy band, the voice of the Saja Boys is lent by Ahn Hyo-seop, Joel Kim Booster, Alan Lee, and SungWon Cho, and joining them are Andrew Choi, Samuil Lee, Kevin Woo, Neckwav, and Danny Chung.

Meanwhile, the big irony is that in KPop Demon Hunters, the Saja Boys are secretly demons who release their protective powers as they rise on the charts.

As for the other group, HUNTR/X, they need the support from their fans to keep their protective shields on and save themselves from the demon energies.

As for the film, KPop Demon Hunters has gained exceptional viewership on the streaming platform, and the makers are gearing up to submit the film to the Grammys and Oscars for the storyline, VFX, and music.

KPop Demon Hunters is available to stream on Netflix.

