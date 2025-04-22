Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Begin Shooting for Enola Holmes 3 in UK; Netflix Shares First Look

Netflix’s Enola Holmes has kicked off season 3 production in the UK with the original cast, Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, and Henry Cavill, among others. Philip Barantini, who contributed to the streamer’s latest hit limited series Adolescence, will be directing the third season of the beloved crime-mystery drama.

Advertisement

Barantini will be working on a script written by his Adolescence collaborator, Jack Thorne. The series is based on the book Enola Holmes Mysteries, written by Nancy Springer, and follows the daring young detective Enola (Brown), Sherlock Holmes’ teenage sister.

In the upcoming season, the protagonist would chase adventures in Malta where “personal and professional dreams collide on a case,” as per the official synopsis. The description also hinted that the adventures will become more “tangled and treacherous.”

The Stranger Things actress shared a funny clip with Partridge to celebrate the first day of shoot for season 3. Although the duo is dressed in casual attire, they channel their characters in the adorable short clip.

“We’re in production but not without @barantini at the helm,” she captioned the post. Before the video began, a text appeared on screen that read, “Enola Holmes day one.” The series has been a critical and commercial success for the streamer so far.

Advertisement

Besides Enola and Stranger Things, Brown has also done an action-adventure movie for Netflix called Damsel. As one of the beloved faces on the streamer, the actress will be pulling a double duty on the detective series as actor and producer under the banner, PCMA Productions.

Mary Parent, Ali Mendes, and Alex Garcia will produce the series under Legendary Entertainment. Moreover, Brown’s husband, Jake Bongiovi, will serve as an executive producer alongside Isobel Richards for PCMA, Joshua Grode for Legendary, and Michael Dreyer.

While the season 3 release date is yet to be confirmed, Enola Holmes seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.