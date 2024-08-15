‘Most Incredible Nannies': Allison Holker Reveals How Her Village Is Helping Send Kids Back To School

Allison Holker, a 36-year-old professional dancer and mother of three, has described her plans for the forthcoming school year with the help of Shipt. Speaking with PEOPLE, Holker revealed that coordinating her children's school and extracurricular activities is especially difficult owing to the absence of a nearby family in Los Angeles.

She added that, without the support of her extended family, she must rely on alternative forms of assistance to manage her hectic schedule. Holker's three children, Zaia (4), Maddox (8), and Weslie (16), are the center of her back-to-school plans.

She relies heavily on her two nannies and two assistants to keep everything running smoothly because she has no family in the region. Holker stressed how crucial these caregivers are to her daily schedule, stating that she relies greatly on their assistance to satisfy her family's needs.

The acclaimed dancer acknowledged that her aides and nannies provide her with much-needed support by delivering her daily updates and reminders to help her remember her many responsibilities.

Their assistance is thought to be critical to her capacity to effectively balance her personal and professional lives. Holker complimented her support staff for their dedication and skill, emphasizing that their assistance extends beyond simple logistical help to encompass companionship and emotional support as well.

Holker also spoke of her close-knit friendship and support system with her nannies and assistants, who she sees as friends as well as teammates. Having such a robust support system has been crucial to juggling the responsibilities of everyday life.

Holker, a busy single mother, has turned to Shipt for help organizing her children's schedules with the school calendar. Due to her children's activities and her continual need to be on the go, she considered her life to be rather hectic. Holker was drawn to Shipt's platform because it offers a practical solution for her to better manage her home.

She appreciates that Shipt shops for fresh food, wellness and beauty products, office and school supplies, and other necessities so she can spend more time with her children. Holker characterizes her family's back-to-school season as both exciting and frantic, and she sees Shipt as a valuable support system during this time.

The dancer suggested that she was prepared for the upcoming school year with all of the necessary spins and twists by stating that she had everything ready beforehand. She clarified that she had purchased notebooks, lunch pails, and backpacks, among other essential things, on her own. She had been careful to eat every meal that was served, she explained.

Even though classes didn't start for several weeks, she explained that in Los Angeles, school supplies sell out months in advance, so it was critical to buy them ahead of time. She added that, with Shipt's assistance, she had placed orders with Target and CVS to ensure that she had everything she needed immediately.

With just one day remaining before classes started, the mother of three claimed she was busy getting her kids ready to resume their regular schedule. She had been concentrating on helping her children get used to getting up early, getting dressed, and helping to pack lunches, so she described the current state of affairs as chaotic.

