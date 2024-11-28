Motorsports Legend Mary McGee Dies At 87, Learn More About The Star Of Oscar-Contending Documentary

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Mary McGee, who is one of the highly acclaimed legends in motorsports, recently passed away at the age of 87. For those who do not know, the motor racing icon profiled in the documentary called Motorcycle Mary that has contended in the Oscars.

According to her family, McGee passed away in Gardnerville, Nevada. Taking their saddened emotion to Facebook, McGee’s family wrote, “Mary embodied resilience, grace, and optimism.”

The family then even added McGee was one “historic athlete and a motorsports pioneer” who even looked ahead to solving the challenges of life. She was a person who cared a lot about people around her while making their lives bright, the family added to the social media post.

“While we are deeply saddened by this loss, we are comforted knowing that her light will continue to shine in everyone she touched,” read the post uploaded by Mary McGee’s family.

Mary McGee was born in Juneau, Alaska, on December 12, 1936. During the harrowing days of World War II, she was sent to Iowa along with her brother, Jim, to spend time with their grandparents.

When Jim embraced race car driving, he went on to encourage his sister to have a part in the mentioned sport. This is how her journey began in the arena that was still untouched by any woman.

Advertisement

The documentary Motorcycle Mary had its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival back in the month of June. The film documents McGee’s initial days in the field of auto racing while also depicting her life in motorcycle racing on track as well as in the open country.

Mary McGee became the first-ever person, be it a man or a woman, to complete solo the grueling Baja 500 off-road, which is one of the highly acclaimed races in Mexico.

This project in discussion has been directed by Haley Watson while being executive produced by Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and two-time Oscar winner Ben Proudfoot.

The ESPN 30 for 30 film will debut on the network’s YouTube channel on November 28, 2024.

ALSO READ: Super/Man and Will & Harper Tie for Best Documentary Feature at 2024 Critics Choice Documentary Awards; Check Out Full List Of Winners HERE