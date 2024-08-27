‘My Heart Is Broken’: Mariah Carey Confirms Her Mother And Sister Both Died On Same Day Over The Weekend

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death

Mariah Carey is heartbroken over the death of her mother Patricia and sister Alison who died on the same day in a tragic turn of events. In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, the Grammy winning singer shared the tragic incident that occured over the weekend. "My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," the statement read.

However, she didn’t mention any details about the reason and simply expressed gratitude for being able to be by her mother’s side in her final moments. "I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time," the statement added.

Patricia was a Juilliard-trained opera singer and vocal coach before she got married to Alfred Roy Carey and welcomed Alison, Mariah and son Morgan. The couple parted ways when the It’s A Wrap singer was 3 years old who has admitted that her relationship with her mother has always been complicated.

In her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the singer wrote about her relationship with her mother, from whom she inherited her vocal talent. "Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities. It's never been only black-and-white — it's been a whole rainbow of emotions," she wrote.

Elaborating on their dynamics she explained that they shared all kinds of feelings including the negative ones but their complicated love tethered her and Patricia’s hearts. Despite ups and downs, the We Belong Together singer maintained their relationship until her mother’s death.

In 2010, the mother-daughter duo came together for ABC's Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to You special and performed a duet of O Come All Ye Faithful/Hallelujah Chorus. Mariah also dedicated her memoir to Patricia with a heartfelt message. "And to Pat, my mother, who, through it all, I do believe actually did the best she could. I will love you the best I can, always," she wrote.