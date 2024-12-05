Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Requests More Screen Time Amidst Being Charged Over Abuse; Details Inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual abuse.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is requesting more screen time while being held on charges of sex trafficking. The rapper has filed a request with the authorities to allow him to use his laptop in his cell.

Diddy Combs has been facing the same prosecutor who helped convict Jeffrey Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, and has had his bail request denied for the third time.

In a statement filed by officials fighting for the rapper in court, they wrote: “We write on behalf of Mr. Combs to request that the Court direct the MDC to provide Mr. Combs with the laptop prepared for him by the government and allow him to use that laptop on his unit, consistent with the way other inmates on his unit are permitted to use their laptops.”

The letter further read: “Two months after he was charged and detained, on November 25, 2024, the government provided the MDC with a laptop that Mr. Combs can use to review discovery, take notes related to his case, and otherwise assist in his defense.”

The statement was written by Combs’ defense lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, who has previously represented high-profile clients, including French presidential candidate Dominique Strauss-Kahn during his rape trial.

Agnifilo also stated: “In the nine days since then, Mr. Combs has still not been provided with the laptop, despite numerous inquiries by defense counsel.”

As for Combs’ legal case, the rapper has been accused of sex trafficking, racketeering, and sexual abuse. The trial for the criminal case is set to begin on May 5.

Moreover, the authorities have issued a response to the statement made by the defense lawyer. They stated: “These restrictions are untenable and, from what we understand, not required of any other inmate on Mr. Combs’ unit.”

The prosecutor further added in the response: “They significantly limit the time available for Mr. Combs to use the laptop and force Mr. Combs to choose between using the laptop and meeting with his attorneys (who often meet with Mr. Combs over video-teleconference). There is also no justification for these restrictions.”

This new issue was raised by Diddy Combs and his legal team as they prepare to seek a dismissal of the indictment.

