Nicola Peltz's ‘Vile’ Attitude Towards Victoria and David Beckham Ignited Family Feud: Report

Tensions are flaring between Nicola Peltz and the Beckhams! Reports claim Peltz’s growing beef with Victoria and David Beckham is just the tip of the iceberg. She and Brooklyn Beckham raised eyebrows when they skipped the football legend’s birthday celebration.

Netizens were also surprised to see Brooklyn, the eldest son of David and Victoria, missing from the fishing trip in Scotland, including his dad and brothers Romeo and Cruz.

TMZ reported that Peltz doesn’t like the way her husband’s “narcissistic” parents speak to him and alleged that David berates his 26-year-old son on the phone. Now, sources claim that the actress didn’t have a good dynamic with the family from the beginning.

The beef allegedly stemmed from Brooklyn and Nicola's lavish £3m wedding in Florida back in April 2022. A source told the Daily Mail that the daughter-in-law was “absolutely foul” towards the Spice Girl alum.

“She was rude to Victoria, she shunned other members of the Beckham family,” the source claimed. It also alleged that the actress is now trying to pin the blame for the fallout on Kim Turnbull, Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend.

The insider claimed that Nicola and Brooklyn's wedding day was labeled “difficult” and added that the feud between the family has reached its extent. “Some people felt that Nicola was vile. The Beckham gang just adore Brooklyn and wanted to be part of it all.”

Peltz blaming Kim for the beef is messed up, says the source. The latter started dating Romeo in November, whereas the underlying tensions within the family began on Nicola and Brooklyn’s wedding day.

However, another source told The Mirror that Nicola is the reason Brooklyn meets his family. The insider added that the couple is “devastated” that Victoria and David refused to see them privately after traveling to London to repair the relationship.

“As parents, it’s shocking that Victoria and David are behaving this way... instead of privately discussing the issue,” the source alleged.