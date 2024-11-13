Nicole Kidman Would Love To Work With THIS Director If He Does ‘A Film With Women’; Find Out Who

Nicole Kidman was recently honored with the AFI Life Achievement prize and delivered a moving acceptance speech by name-dropping every director she’s worked with over the years. Her list included big names like Stanley Kubrick, Jane Campion, Gus Van Sant, Yorgos Lanthimos, Sofia Coppola, and more.

However, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, The Perfect Couple actress revealed the filmmakers she would love to collaborate with in the future. “I’ve always said I want to work with [Martin] Scorsese if he does a film with women,” the actress joked.

She also mentioned names like Kathryn Bigelow, Spike Jones, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Michael Haneke. Kidman also admitted that she’s open to working with budding filmmakers. “there’s so many, and I’m always open to the discovery of new people,” she added.

The actress explained that watching a filmmaker’s trajectory evolve through constant hard work and effort is exciting. Kidman has worked with directors who have really hit their stride in recent years after overcoming rough patches.

The actress revealed that director Karyn Kusama was one of them. Despite feeling frustrated over the lack of opportunities to create something intriguing, she eventually found her way to more significant projects. “I worked with Karyn Kusama on ‘Destroyer,’ and she’s gone on to ‘Yellowjackets’ and so many big things now,” Kidman added.

Although Scorsese is on her dream list of directors she’d like to work with, she’s inclined toward working with a female-heavy cast and has proven her intention by working on shows like Big Little Lies. Scorsese is known to headline male-dominated films but has tried to make films with women at the forefront.

Advertisement

His 1974 drama Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, led by Ellen Burstyn, could be counted as one, and his recent Oscar-nominated flick Killers of the Flower Moon, which had a sizable role for Lily Gladstone alongside male co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

However, the film he was most criticized for was The Irishman because of Anna Paquin’s diminished role. Throughout the three-and-a-half-hour movie, she only had a single-line dialogue, which the director later claimed to be a deliberate choice.