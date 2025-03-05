Oscars 2025: Jack Antonoff’s Reaction to Demi Moore’s Losing Best Actress to Mikey Madison Goes Viral; WATCH

Jack Antonoff was disappointed with Demi Moore’s Best Actress Oscar snub! On Sunday, March 2, at the 97th Academy Awards, celebs waited with bated breaths to hear the winner for Leading Actress. While Moore was considered to be the frontrunner, in a surprising The Substance-style twist, Mikey Madison was announced the winner.

The Ghost actress was visibly disappointed and so was Antonoff sitting behind her. The clip of their reaction has since gone viral.

The Grammy-winning musician’s eyes popped out in shock and lips rounded into an O as he turned to his wife, Margaret Qualley, who starred opposite Moore in The Substance. Netizens couldn’t help but react to Antonoff’s surprised expression.

“No but jack antonoff’s reaction to mikey winning that oscar is so funny,” one user wrote on X. “JackAntonoff’s face when Demi lost pls,” another said. Some netizens joked how the 25-year-old breakout star outwinning Moore was the plot of her movie The Substance.

Madison was crowned the best actress at the 2025 Oscars for her performance in Sean Baker’s indie movie Anora, which also won Best Picture.

She also took home the BAFTA award for Best Actress while Moore bagged a Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice Award for her role in the body horor film. Fans were enraged at the Academy for snubbing the Decent Proposal actress and trended “robbed” for her on social media.

A source told Page Six that the actress couldn’t help but feel “heartbroken” over the loss. She “was really hopeful that she had secured this win,” the source insisted. However, it added that she was thrilled for Madison and other actresses who were nominated in the category.

Moore even took to Instagram to express gratitude and congratulate the Anora breakout star for her historic win. “Can’t wait to see what you do next,” she added.