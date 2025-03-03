Oscars 2025: Top 10 Unforgettable Moments From 97th Academy Awards; Adrien Brody and Halle Berry Recreating Iconic Kiss to Zoe Saldaña’s Emotional Acceptance Speech

The 97th Academy Awards, held on March 2, 2025, were filled with unforgettable moments that quickly went viral, captivating audiences worldwide and making a place for themselves in the Oscars pop account that will be looked back on for years to come. Here are the top 10 highlights from the evening!

1) Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked Performance

The ceremony opened with a mesmerizing medley from Wicked executed by Grande and Erivo. The former began with a heartfelt rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow, followed by Erivo’s powerful solo of Home. Their duet of Defying Gravity, especially Erivo’s breathtaking high note at the end, earned a thunderous cheer from the star-studded audience.

2) Adam Sandler’s Comedic Cameo

Host Conan O’Brien’s monologue was humorously interrupted by Adam Sandler, who appeared in his signature casual attire: a hoodie, tropical button-down shirt, and basketball shorts. This unexpected entrance provided a lighthearted moment, contrasting with the evening’s formal atmosphere.

3) Timothée Chalamet’s Bold Fashion Statement

Timothée Chalamet turned heads with his daring fashion choice—a head-to-toe yellow leather suit. The ensemble reminded netizens of various objects, especially butter. Even O’Brien quipped about his attire, adding to the night’s humor.

4) Adrien Brody and Halle Berry’s Kiss Reenactment

In a nostalgic moment, Adrien Brody and Halle Berry recreated their infamous kiss from the 2003 Oscars while presenting an award together. The reenactment elicited a mix of surprise and amusement, becoming a trending topic on social media.

5) Paul Tazewell’s Historic Win

Paul Tazewell made history as the first Black man to win the Best Costume Design Oscar for his work on Wicked. In his acceptance speech, he expressed pride in this milestone, inspiring many and underscoring the importance of diversity in the industry.

6) Zoe Saldaña’s Emotional Acceptance Speech

Zoe Saldaña won Best Actress for her role in Emilia Perez. She delivered an emotional speech celebrating her Dominican heritage and dedicating the award to her family and community.

7) Anora’s Dominance

Anora emerged as the night’s biggest winner, securing five awards, including Best Picture. Director Sean Baker made history by winning four accolades for the same film, highlighting the film’s appeal and impact.

8) Edvin Ryding’s Red Carpet Serenade

On the red carpet, Young Royals star Edvin Ryding joined interviewer Amelia Dimoldenberg in a playful attempt to sing Cynthia Erivo’s iconic hook from Wicked. Despite being off-pitch, the moment charmed fans and quickly circulated online.

9) Kit Connor’s Oscars Virginity Joke

During a red carpet interview, Kit Connor humorously acknowledged it was his first Oscars appearance. Dimoldenberg quipped about him “losing his Oscars virginity,” leading to a lighthearted exchange that amused fans.

10) Conan O’Brien’s Monologue Highlights

Host Conan O’Brien delivered a sharp and witty opening monologue, making playful jabs at nominees, addressing Sofía Carla Gascon’s controversy, and more. His comedic timing set the tone for the evening and was widely praised.