Paulina Porizkova Gets Engaged to Jeff Greenstein, Model Flaunts Her Sparkly Ring on Social Media

Paulina Porizkova has announced her engagement with Jeff Greenstein on social media. The model, taking to her Instagram, shared that her longtime love popped the big question, and her answer was a big yes.

She captured a clip for her fans and followers on the media portal as she flaunted her diamond ring. In the caption she wrote, “He asked.”

Advertisement

Following the big reveal, the runway star’s comment section was filled with congratulatory messages. Amongst the fans wishing the couple well, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kyle Richards wrote, "Congratulations!!” with two red hearts.

Paulina Porizkova and Jeff Greenstein’s romantic journey

Paulina Porizkova and Jeff Greenstein’s romantic journey came to light after the couple celebrated their two-year anniversary in February on social media. The model shared a carousel post on her Instagram, which included a compilation of the duo’s mushy photos together.

She added in the caption, "Tonight, two years ago, we met in person. I already knew. After a month of hour-long conversations, I only had one question.” Porizkova further added, "And it could only be answered one way. With a kiss."

The model continued to add, "Our goal is to keep kissing—everywhere and all the time."

The runway star and her beau, Greenfield, began dating in February 2023. The couple went Instagram official three months later, as Porizkova shared a picture of the duo in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Advertisement

Alongside the photo, she wrote, "Three months of laughter, kisses, banter, love and unalloyed goofiness, celebrated in the goofiest of ways in the most romantic city in the world.”

As for her past relationships, the 60-year-old was married to Ric Ocasek. The former partners split in 2018, after 28 years of being together. The duo also shared two sons, Jonathan and Oliver.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber Seemingly Seeks 'Forgiveness' Amid Rumors of Hailey Bieber Marriage Troubles: 'Secret in Life...'