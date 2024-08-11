Percy Jackson And The Olympians Season 2 Reveals New Cast At D23 Expo; Details Inside

Fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians can now rejoice! As per The Hollywood Reporter, the filming of the second installment of the well-received show has begun. The actors who appeared at the recent Disney’s D23 fan on August 10 revealed a few new faces will be joining the cast. They also unveiled a Disney + brief teaser for the coming season

Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, and Leah Sava Jeffries appeared on stage alongside fellow series regulars Charlie Bushnell and Dior Goodjohn and new cast member Daniel Diemer, who will play Tyson the Cyclops in season two.

Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal, and Margaret Cho will guest star as the Gray Sisters, who run a taxi service (also known as the Chariot of Damnation) amongst a series of new characters in place.

If you are curious about the Gray Sisters mentioned above, in Greek mythology, the Graeae (or Gray Sisters) are a trio of ancient, crone-like sisters named Deino, Enyo, and Pemphredo.

The sisters with a shared eye and tooth. They are the daughters of Phorcys and Ceto and are related to the Gorgons. Perseus famously steals their eye to learn how to find and defeat Medusa. In modern adaptions, they often appear in witty or supernatural roles, such as running a taxi service in the series.

Season 2 is based on The Sea of Monsters, the second book in author (and series co-creator/executive producer) Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson series. Percy returns to Camp Half-Blood a year after the events of season one to find his world turned upside down.

As his friendship with Annabeth (Jeffries) evolves, Percy discovers that he has a Cyclops for a brother. This revelation leads to a series of mysterious and adventurous events that propel Percy on a journey to set things right, taking him off the map and into the perilous Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits him.

Fans are thrilled to see the trio Walker Scobell as Percy, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover returning, and they are also excited to meet the new characters who will shape the narrative.

According to Town & Country, the second season will consist of eight episodes. The Hollywood Reporter claimed in late July that production would commence in Vancouver from July 29, 2024.

