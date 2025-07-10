Pete Davidson and Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt's 'Chaotic' Vacation Moments From Private Vacation Revealed, PICS

Pete Davidson enjoys some leisure time with his model girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, as the latter shares some intimate moments from their vacation. Taking to her Instagram, Hewitt dropped some cozy pictures with the actor-comedian as they snuggled up on a boat.

In one of the pictures, the SNL alum is seen kissing his model girlfriend on the cheek, while in another picture the duo is seen smiling as the sun sets in the background.

Amongst the many happy pictures, Hewitt also shared a snap of her crying, with her head on the pillow. For the caption, the model wrote, “Some happi & grateful moments that got me thru a weird chaotic month.” She added, “excluding slide 14 lol.”

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt’s romance

The comedian and Hewitt’s loved-up moments are catching the eyes of the audience, making them swoon over the couple. The post dropped by the model-actress began with her solo shot, as she showed off her chest in a strapless dress and a pair of sunglasses. Other pictures in the post included Hewitt enjoying the sun as she lay out in a bikini.

The runway star’s friends took to the comment section to drop their thoughts on the carousel post. The producer, Cory Anne Roberts, wrote, “June was so brutal, I love you bunns.” Hewitt went on to reply, “Oh my god the absolute worst, I luv u for ever bunni.”

Meanwhile, Davidson and his model beau were first linked together in March 2025, when they were spotted canoodling in the sun while vacationing at Palm Beach.

Two months later, the pair made their red carpet debut at the 13th Annual Blossom Ball at The Pierre Hotel in New York.

As for their previous relationships, Elsie Hewitt was linked with Jason Sudeikis, Ryan Phillippe and Benny Blanco. Pete Davidson too had a star-studded dating list, including Kate Beckinsale, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Chase Sui Wonders and Madelyn Cline.

