Is Kim Kardashian a Lawyer Now? Beauty Mogul ‘Finally’ Graduates Law Program After 6 Years

Kim Kardashian is living her Elle Woods dreams. The Skims mogul "finally" got to celebrate her legal achievement with her family and friends.

Kardashian has graduated from her law program after six years of studying, a notable achievement in her long journey towards becoming an attorney. The reality TV personality and businesswoman, 44, marked her graduation from California's Law Office Study Program on Wednesday, May 21, with six years of intensive study.

Kardashian shared a glimpse into the private backyard celebrations on her Instagram Stories, where she beamed wearing a cap and gown while displaying her certificate of completion. Although the program is usually four years, Kardashian's journey was prolonged because of the COVID-19 pandemic and work obligations.

"I finally graduated law school after six years!!!" she wrote over the clip shared on Instagram.

Alongside Kardashian's mentors, her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker were in attendance at the ceremony and later expressed pride on social media. Kardashian's kids also accompanied her on stage to celebrate the win.

Khloé took to her own Instagram Stories to express her delight. She said, "I am so proud of Kim. I just left her celebration lunch for graduating law school. I mean, I cannot believe this is years and years in the making. I'm so proud of her. This was just such a cool accomplishment, and I'm so proud."

The Law Office Study Program, a fourth way to achieve the path not traditionally followed in law school, is only a feature of four U.S. states, with California among them. Kardashian started her legal training in 2018 with a San Francisco law firm, choosing the route of qualifying by supervised study under practicing lawyers.

Following in her late father's footsteps, attorney Robert Kardashian Sr., Kim Kardashian has been involved in criminal justice reform, assisting in gaining commutations for prisoners since 2019.

